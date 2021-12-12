Canzano: Oregon Ducks Take a Football Gamble on Dan Lanning’s Energy and Enthusiasm

It was 2 a.m. Saturday — straight up — when University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens sent a massive text message to Ducks football players.

good afternoon… Mullens started.

The AD informed players that he is handing over the keys to the UO football empire to Dan Lanning. The Georgia defensive coordinator, just 35 years old and with no previous head coaching experience, will take over Mario Cristobal. Mullen’s career is connected to it. For example, Phil Knights hopes that his favorite college program will finally win a national title in his lifetime.

What I’m saying is — this rent is a gamble.

One Oregon should now go all in.

It is the 83-year-old Knight that I first thought of when the rent was confirmed on Saturday. Knight and his wife Penny have invested $1 billion in UO over the years. They endured criticism, many Uncle Phil chuckled, and saw how the return on their football investment has done everything except land them a national title.

Twice in the past 11 seasons, Oregon has competed in the college football championship game—the Ducks lost both. During that same period, there have been a Heisman Trophy, five conference championships, and three Rose Bowl wins. But what Knight doesn’t have is the biggest trophy in the land. Lanning’s job is to deliver what Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart and Cristobal couldn’t.

You know, a title.

Lanning’s rent was first reported on Friday by an experienced Atlanta Journal Constitution beat reporter named Chip Towers. He’s been in the business longer than Lanning has even lived. Oregon officials saw the report and adamantly denied that a deal had been reached. An administrative source called the report inaccurate and insisted the search was ongoing. Maybe it was actually until Saturday afternoon or maybe the Ducks just wanted to control how the news got out.

When I reached Towers on Friday night, he was at the graduation ceremony for his daughter’s nursing program. He stepped away to tell me that he had checked his sources several times. He felt good about his report card. We wondered if the denial was a matter of semantics or maybe it was meant not to spoil Georgia’s plans for its biggest recruiting weekend.

A day later it was officially done. Mullens confirmed it with players. Fans debated whether it was a home run or a misfire. And Towers contacted me to ask: Does anyone have salary details yet?

Not yet. But it’s safe to say that Lanning will be the highest paid coach in Oregon football history. Cristobal, who was making $4.3 million a year, walked past a ten-year, $85 million contract extension on his way to Miami. Lanning was paid $1.7 million this season to call the Georgia defense. If Oregon hopes to keep the man for more than a few seasons, it will have to bring Lanning north of $5 million a year with a hefty buyout.

Lanning beat UCLA’s Chip Kelly and Cals Justin Wilcox for the job. Others were interviewed, including BYU coach Kalani Sitake. What Oregon is announcing with this rental is that it’s more comfortable to shoot big, even into the great unknown, rather than reaching into the past or reaching for the roots of the program for an answer.

Kelly had his chance.

Wilcox will have to wait, if he wants to.

Lanning gets the job, the support of the Knights, the resources from Nike, and the plans for that new 170,000-square-foot practice facility. I’m not sold that this was a great counter-move to USC hiring Lincoln Riley, but I find it interesting that the Ducks went in with a defensive taste after getting tangled up twice by Utah in three weeks to close out the Pac-12 season.

It’s a bit of a gamble, isn’t it?

A risk for Mullens, who needs a favorable outcome. Also for Knight, who has no time for a failed experiment. Also for Oregon, which banks that deep wells are enough to overcome Lanning’s inexperience. There’s also a chance Lanning will win some games and bouts like Taggart and Cristobal did. But it seems Oregon sees that as the cost of doing business here.

In his group text with players, Mullens described Lanning as an excellent, energetic football coach who is a great recruiter and developer of talent. He told the players that plans are being made to get the new coach and his family to Eugene, where he will meet UO players.

To Mullens I say: I hope you have understood this correctly.

I say to Lanning: good luck.

Place a national title trophy in the hands of the knights. That’s the job now. There is no way around it. Do that and they’ll build a statue of the new man in front of the Autzen Stadium.

—

Email: [email protected]

Subscribe to the John Canzano weekly email newsletter.

tweet me: @JohnCanzanoBFT and find me on facebook: BaldFaced Truth