Manuel Santana, Spanish Tennis Great, dies aged 83 | ATP tour

Manuel Santana, one of Spain’s greatest sports heroes, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83 in Marbella. The four-time champion in singles was tournament director of the Mutua Madrid Open until 2019, when he became the honorary president of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

On hearing the news, Felipe VI, the King of Spain, posted on Twitter: “There are people who become legends and make a country great. Manolo Santana was and always will be one of them.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “He won Roland Garros, the US Open and Wimbledon, a total of 72 tournaments and an Olympic gold to make him a tennis legend and one of the best athletes our country has seen.”

Rafael Nadal, a 20-time Grand Champion and five-time winner of the Mutua Madrid Open, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “You will always be unique and special. As I have said many times in the past, thank you a thousand times for what you our country and for opening the way for others. You were always my role model, a friend and someone close to all of us.”

At the height of his fame, when Santana could barely leave his home, he took Spain to the World Group finals in the 1965 and 1967 Davis Cup campaigns (both times l. to Australia). He was able to mingle with the elite of Spanish society and government.



Manuel Santana plays against Nicola Pietrangeli on May 28, 1961 on his way to his first Roland Garros title. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Santana’s father, Braulio, an electrician, moved from Valladolid in northwestern Spain to Chamatin, on the outskirts of Madrid, but died when his son was 16. ‘Manolo’, as he was known in the tennis world, was born in the midst of the Civil War and was one of four sons. The family shared a bathroom with an entire building.

He quietly left his local school when he was 10 when he realized that as a ball boy he could get tips at Club Tenis de Velasquez, bringing in welcome money for his mother, Mercedes, and two years later he carved his first tennis racket out of wood. Santana, who traveled to the city center by tram, won the club’s ball boys tournament at the age of 13 and joined the club.

Shortly after his father’s death in 1954, Santana came under the leadership of the Romero Giron family, which changed the outlook on his life. Giron’s widow, Gloria, and two of her children, Alvaro and Aurora, provided a structured daily routine for young Santana. There was weight lifting at the gym for breakfast with the Giron family, followed by tennis lessons, a daily trip for lunch with his mother and siblings, then back for an afternoon study with a tutor. It was difficult after missing nearly five years of school, but Santana eventually graduated from high school in the United States.

Santana, who won the Spanish Junior Championships in 1955 and 1956, was not allowed to travel alone internationally until 1959, when the Giron family felt that he was both mature and socially adept. He completed his military service in 1960 and the following year defeated improved English two-time champion Nicola Pietrangeli, who would later become Santana’s great friend, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the Roland Garros final of 1961. Santana, who expanded rallies to have Pietrangeli fight for every point, then wept for an hour.

Santana, who enjoyed his early success on clay, had great hand-eye coordination, a powerful forehand and could disguise his drop shot. He recaptured the Roland Garros crown in 1964, when he again defeated Pietrangeli 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the final.

After once saying “Grass is for cows,” a statement repeated by dozens of players in the future, Santana’s confidence and play grew to the surface, largely centered on his speed, anticipation and willingness to change his style. He played at the US Nationals [now named US Open] seven times, losing twice in the first rounds of 1960 and 1964, but Santana became the first European to lift the trophy since Fred Perry in 1936. He defeated Cliff Drysdale, who would become the first ATP president, 6-2, 7-9, 7-5, 6-1 in the 1965 final.

Santana’s greatest triumph in singles came on July 1, 1966, when he captured the Wimbledon trophy over Dennis Ralston 6-4, 11-9, 6-4 and kissed the hand of Princes Marina of Kent upon receiving the famous trophy, which violated royal protocol. He was the first European to win the Wimbledon title since France’s Yvon Petra in 1946. Later in 1966, Santana, recognized as the world’s No. 1 for amateurs, underwent surgery on the right ankle, leaving him hesitant in his knees. movement.

Santana played sparingly in doubles, but won the Roland Garros doubles title in 1963 with Roy Emerson. At the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, Santana won a gold medal in singles and a silver medal in doubles (with Juan Gisbert), where tennis was a demonstration/exhibition sport.

When he retired, Santana captained the Spanish Davis Cup team from 1980 to 1985, then again from 1995 to 1999. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984 and led the Manolo Santana Racquets Club in Marbella and also the Manolo Santana Sports Center in Madrid. The main court of the Caja Magica, the venue of the Mutua Madrid Open, is named after him.

He received numerous awards, including the Gold Medal of Sporting Merit (1965), the Great Cross of Isabel la Católica (1966), the Gold Medal of the Villa de Madrid (1970), the Medal of Sporting Merit of the Madrid City Council ( 1996), the Great Cross for Sporting Merit (2000), the Great Cross of the Dos de Mayo from the Community of Madrid (2008) and the 2010 Francisco Fernández Ochoa Award from the National Sports Awards.

Married four times, Santana fathered five children: Manuel, Beatriz, Borja, Barbara and Alba. He lived in Marbella with his last wife, Claudia, and had suffered from Parkinson’s disease in recent years.

Manuel Martinez Santana, tennis player and tournament director, born May 10, 1938, died December 11, 2021

The tennis world pays tribute

I have just received the terrible news of the passing of our wonderful Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past, thank you very much for what you have done for our country and for marking the path of so many. You were always a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 11, 2021

My thoughts are with good friend Manolo Santana, who has passed away. Manolo, a clay court maestro, said grass was for cows, but still managed to win Wimbledon in 1966 and inspired generations of Spanish players with his famous heavy top spin and fighting spirit. pic.twitter.com/6GzSbzDcPT — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) December 11, 2021

The great Manolo Santana has passed away. He and I won our 1stWimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Wimbledon singles titles in 1966 (he was the first Spanish man to win the title). We danced the first dance at the ball. He loved the sport and we have had many conversations over the years. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/spGkz300m1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 11, 2021

Heartbreaking to hear the news about Manolo Santana. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to his family and everyone who loved him, and there are so many. Thank you dear Manolo for paving the way, you will always be missed and celebrated! Rest in peace legend! #manolosantana pic.twitter.com/yD9133duQj — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 11, 2021

Deeply saddened by the death of one of the nicest people who played our beautiful tennis sport so beautifully. A master and a gentleman on and off the pitch – RIP my friend, Seor Manolo Santana#TennisHallOfFame — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 11, 2021

A sad day – a great player – a better person, always a smile and an optimistic word to whomever he spoke – RIP https://t.co/AyxZtB9kPt — Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) December 11, 2021

What a classy player and Mr Manolo Santana the first Spaniard to climb the mountain at Wimbledon was in many ways the father figure of Spanish tennis. Died yesterday after 83 good years, we remember your radiant smile and your company with great affection Manolo — Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) December 11, 2021

Sad news for the tennis world. Thank you for opening the way for many of us to travel on it later.

DEP Manolo Santana pic.twitter.com/U9PzDORNTE — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) December 11, 2021

We lost a tennis legend and a wonderful, kind man today. Rest in peace Manolo Santana pic.twitter.com/Gy7vHjfpt8 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 11, 2021

It was saddened to learn of the passing of 1965 US Open champion Manolo Santana. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7dS1svROyM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) December 11, 2021