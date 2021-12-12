TABLE TENNIS CLUB BACK IN FULL ZWANG





The Blewbury Table Tennis Club has been back in full swing for several months since we were allowed to return to the beautifully refurbished Blewbury Village Hall. Our regular club sessions are every Tuesday from 5-7pm and we have continued to attract participants in both a broad age range and playing ability. With four fantastic table tennis tables we can have up to 16 people playing at once, and we are keen to attract new players as we have plenty of room to welcome you if you want to join in. Some members just come for an hour and think that’s enough time for a good workout! All sessions follow a clear Covid 19 protocol. We are fortunate to have Richard Anstis who has joined our club this year as he is a fully qualified table tennis coach. Richard offers coaching to anyone who wants it during regular club sessions, and we’ve all benefited from his advice over the past few months. Our Club Fees are very cheap, 3 per session for adults and only 1 per session for anyone 18 years or younger. Why not come to the village hall and have a Tuesday evening session with us? We’d be happy to see you and have bats and balls and tables at the ready! In 2022 we are planning open competitions, more free coaching and free trial sessions for everyone who wants to come and try this very accessible and fun sport. Roger Murphy, club president

