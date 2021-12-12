DeNaples scores golden goal, men’s hockey beats Wisconsin 5-4 in OT





Next game: Maine 31-12-2021 | 5 p.m. MADISON, Erase. One night after leaving the game early due to a large face masking penalty, senior captain Paul DeNaples (Moscow, Pennsylvania) scored the golden goal in extra time to give Penn State a 5-4 victory over Wisconsin, earning a weekend split in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday night at the Kohl Center. The Nittany Lions improve to 11-8-0 mid-season and 3-7-0-1-0-0 in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin drops to 5-12-1 on the year and 3-7 -0-1 -1-0 in conference action. HOW IT HAPPENED Penn State opened the game playing fast in waves in the attack zone and it would be junior Connor MacEachern (Brooklin, Ontario) ended a rebound in a gaping just after freshman Danny Dzhaniyev’s (Brooklyn, NY) The first shot was swept aside for the 1-0 lead, just 103 seconds into the game.

Penn State regained the two-goal advantage en route to the first break as Schoen worked a rebound off the far post after freshman Ryan Kirwan’s (DeWitt, NY) Initial bid was rejected with only 52.2 seconds remaining in the first period.

Wisconsin then tied the game with just 39.5 seconds left in the regular season, with the goalkeeper being pulled when Jack Gorniak shot through a screen and just inside the far post for the 4-4 tie.

Only 1:41 in the extra frame. Kirwan skated across the blue line and gave a pass to the tap from DeNaples, who made a quick forehand-backhand move for the finish and the 5-4 win. GOAL ENDING Autio improves to 8-6-0 in the year after a record of 21 saves and with his 19th career win, he overtakes Eamon McAdam for the third time ever in Penn State history.

Moe drops to 3-7-1 on the year after stopping 47 shots in the loss. COMMENTS Penn State opened the score for the 13th time in its first 19 games this season and improved to 10-3-0 in such games, while taking the lead to 10-1-0 after two playing periods.

The Nittany Lions maintained a commanding lead of 52-25 in shots on goal, while going 0-for-2 on the man advantage. Wisconsin itself went 2-for-5 on the power play.

Penn State is now at 89-1-2 all-time on scoring five or more goals and has now won 31 consecutive games.

The goal for DeNaples was his first since Valentine’s Day 2020, also against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.

With one goal and one assist, Schoen takes his second multi-point effort this season, equaling his career high by two points.

With one goal and one assist, MacEachern takes his fifth multipoint game this season and nine such games in his career.

Dzhaniyev added one goal and a pair of assists for another career-best three points, while securing his third multi-point effort this season.

With a pair of assists, Kirwan now has three multi-point games this season.

The win for Penn State is only the second in its last 10 games against Wisconsin in Madison. NEXT ONE Penn State has the next three weeks off for the holidays before returning to action with a non-conference series against Maine on New Years Eve and New Years Day at the Pegula Ice Arena.

Tickets start from $10 and can be purchased HERE. For more information about the 2021-22 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: The Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. 5 p.m.

