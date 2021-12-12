Michigan Football’s Aidan Hutchinson Doesn’t Win Heisman Trophy

Just a month ago, Aidan Hutchinson wouldn’t have gotten much attention as a Heisman Trophy hopeful.

But a late season increase carried the Michigan Football Pass rusher all the way to New York, where he hoped to become the first defensive player to claim the coveted award since Wolverines star Charles Woodson won it in 1997.

The momentum behind his candidacy came to a halt on Saturday, when Hutchinson and the rest of the nation learned that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had been awarded the largest individual award in college football. The Michigan standout, meanwhile, finished a distant second in the final ballot.

Still, the outcome couldn’t eclipse a dazzling year for Hutchinson, whose single-season school record with 14 sacks led the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff berth and began smashing his trophy case. In the past two weeks alone, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and won the Rotary Lombardi Prize,given to the best lineman or linebacker in the country.

Exceeded all expectations, Hutchinson said last Saturday.

He was talking about his team. But he could refer to himself.

After all, the trajectory was unclear to Hutchinsons heading into the September 4 opener against West Michigan. The potential was definitely there, and the NFL was so intrigued by his natural ability that a prominent Scouting service gave him a preliminary first round. The second-generation Wolverine, whose father was an All-American, for some reason struggled to stand out on the field. As his college career progressed, he was often overshadowed by the Wolverine’s other top passers, be it Chase Winovich, Josh Uche or Kwity Paye.

Then he suffered a major setback last season,broke his right ankle in a November loss to Indiana. Hutchinson, who had only 4 sacks at that point in his career, missed the remaining games and saw the Wolverines crash to a 2-4 record.

After evaluating his professional prospects, Hutchinson finally decided to return to school and help lift a program that had sunk to its lowest point during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

What came next was an unlikely revival, as Hutchinson and the Wolverines took off together. Playing a different position in a new system implemented by freshman defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald transformed Hutchinson into one of college football’s best players. He produced 5 sacks in his first four games while helping Michigan launch a magical season. Turning from a 4-3 end to a stand-up edge player, Hutchinson taunted the offensive linemen in his way by either plowing through them or zipping around them on the way to the quarterback.

“The overall plan, as it was built, was perfect for me to produce and thrive,” Hutchinson said Saturday before the ceremony. “It gave me a lot of freedom to really just do what I want and be a playmaker. I’m a super blessed coach who hired Harbaugh (Macdonald) this off season because I don’t know if I would be here without him.”

Still, Hutchinson’s exploits didn’t generate much national buzz at first, which was odd given Michigan’s reputation for creating Heisman winners in September.

As it turned out, Hutchinson’s Heisman’s candidacy didn’t begin until November. During a tight road win at Penn State, Hutchinson rose to the occasion. He collected three sacks, forced a fumble and rattled Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford. The remarkable performance helped the Wolverines win a hugely demanding game, prompting Michigan assault coordinator Josh Gattis to sing Hutchinson’s praises.

Aidan is definitely the best player in college football, Gattis said. I have no doubt that the impact he has on this team is a man who is a real difference maker. I think he should be in the discussion for the Heisman.

Two weeks later, many began to agree with Gatti’s views after watching Hutchinson terrorize the state of Ohio and lead Michigan to its first win over the Buckeyes since 2011. times in the 42-27 win.

There have been some very good players who have played for Michigan who have not done what Aidan Hutchinson has done, Harbaugh said.

That was true. Hutchinson set a new one-season school record for sacks in the Ohio State win. He then became Michigan’s first Big Ten MVP of the championship game after the Wolverines secured their first conference title since 2004 in a 42-3 loss to Iowa last Saturday.

As they celebrated their title, Hutchinsons teammates Hutch for Heisman clapped and scanned.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

