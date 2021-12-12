Women’s Hockey Falls Short, 6-5, at UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Erase. In a back-and-forth affair Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Gustaf women’s hockey dropped a 6-5 decision at No. 5 UW-River Falls. The Gusties drop to 7-2 overall while the Falcons improve to 10-1.
UW-River Falls jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with the first goal 4:46 in the game and the second less than two minutes later on a short break. However, it wasn’t long before the Gusties replied, such as: Kaitlyn Holland (Fy., Aberdeen, SD) scored at 11:10 using Steph Anderson (Sr., Blaine) and Clara Billings (Jr., Rochester). The score remained 2-1 at the first break.
Gustavus immediately took advantage of a power play to start the second as Tina Press (Sr., Cottage Grove) scored 25 seconds in, assisted by Molly McHugh (Jr., Minnetonka) and Hailey Holland (Jr., Aberdeen, SD). The Gusties then took their first lead of the series at 1:00 p.m. as Brooke Power (So., Lakeville) scored a power play goal, unassisted. Less than two minutes later, Power scored again, this time a goal of equal strength with the help of Emily Olson (Jr., Delano) and Invoices.
The Falcons got a goal back with 7:34 to go in the second and the score remained 4-3 Gustaaf at the second break.
River Falls tied the game quickly, 45 seconds into the third period after a power play, and took a 5-4 lead at 2:04 PM. The Falcons then went up 6-4 with 8:31 left in the game. Press gave birth to the Gusties with an escape goal at 6:35 pm, but the Falcons held onto the win.
Katie McCoy (Jr., Grafton, Wisconsin) suffered the loss after making 18 saves. The Gusties defeated the Falcons 28-24. Both teams were 2-for-2 on the power play.
Gustavus now pauses until January, when Adrian hosts on January 6