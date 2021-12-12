3 reasons why Dan Lanning is a great asset to the Ducks

Rumors poured in Friday night about Oregon Football’s hiring of Dan Lanning. The reports were confirmed on Saturday.

Just in time for Early Signing Day, Oregon Football found its head coach when the hiring of Dan Lanning was “confirmed” by multiple reports.

Lanning has been the defensive coordinator at Georgia since 2019 when he took over from Mel Tucker who left for the job in Colorado and has since moved to the state of Michigan where he won 10 games for the Spartans and made a New Year’s Six bowl. Obviously, Georgia’s former defensive coordinators could have some success at the Power Five level.

Now he will be the head coach of the Ducks, just in time for the signing day festivities and he could help save a class that has lost a handful of important pledges in the past week.

It’s fantastic to hire a brilliant defensive mind from a national title-caliber team that has coached the nation’s No. 1 defense in two of the last three years, especially as his name flew under the radar when some of the big names were hired by top programs across the country.

Lanning is not yet a household name, but this is the big break he needed.

Some Oregon fans are hesitant about this hire, but here’s why it was a good one.