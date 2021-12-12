Sports
Michigan hockey drops final to Ohio State, loses 6-1
After scoring three goals in the third period to defeat its arch-rival on Friday night, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team (14-6 overall, 7-5 Big Ten) started slow in its second game against No. 17 Ohio State (10 -6 , 9-4). Though it found its rhythm late in the second, a poor performance in the third period ended his chances of sweeping the Buckeyes.
The Wolverines eventually lost 6-1.
Ohio State found the back of the net first on a power play in the first period. Buckeyes forward Travis Treloar came from behind the goal and led the puck around second-year goalkeeper Erik Portillo.
Michigan struggled offensively while Ohio State dominated in shots on target. Midway through the first period, the Buckeyes scored again. Sliding the center of the puck to an open striker, Buckeyes forward Eric Cooley buried it in front of the back post.
We used up a lot of energy last night, said Michigan coach Mel Pearson. We immediately dug a hole with the penalties. We had three in a row in the first period and it took guys out of the game.
From the first puck drop, the game was chaotic. When sophomore forward Brendan Brisson fell to the ice after he tripped, his skate slammed into the ice forcing the teams to break with 2:27 left on the board. The Wolverines entered the locker room with a 16-8 shot, trailing 2-0.
Michigan came in after the break and had a power play advantage. It didn’t last long, though, as freshman striker Mackie Samoskevich entered the penalty area after a disturbance.
Michigan only earned its second power play of the night in the second period, but it was also unproductive. The Wolverines had their chances, especially when senior striker Michael Pastujov went one-on-one with Ohio State goalkeeper Jakub Dobe and freshman forward Dylan Duke attempted the wrap-around finish. Still, Michigan was unable to score.
We couldn’t get anything going offensively, Pearson said. Our power plays must have skill and execution. We weren’t very good there tonight and a lot of it is mental.
Penalties and stoppages slowed the game as the Wolverines collected four in the first period and three in the second. The pace had to change if Michigan wanted a goal.
It found it late in the second period when senior defender Nick Blankenburg found the inside lane and hit one timer from close range. By finishing the period one deficit, the team had the momentum to go into halftime.
But the Buckeyes continued to beat Michigan in the third period, scoring their third goal with 11 minutes left.
The third goal is a big turning point, Pearson said. We’ve used up so much energy because of the bodies, the penalty kills and the power games. We made some mental mistakes and when the third went in, it gave them life and drained us.
Less than 10 seconds later, Ohio State scored again when junior striker Mark Cheremeta ripped a shot into the net. The Wolverines couldn’t stop the Buckeyes, who scored their fifth of the game and third goal within a minute of playing time.
For the second game in a row, Michigan was hampered by the absence of a defender, with sophomore defenseman Jacob Truscott leaving the ice early in the first period.
But even if they had Truscott, it wouldn’t have made a difference. After a brave performance on Friday night, the Wolverines were unable to finish the weekend on a high note.
