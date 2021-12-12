Start 5: Women’s Basketball vs. Delaware State





PISCATAWAY, NJ– Rutgers Women’s Basketball (4-7) returns to non-conference games on Sunday, December 12 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where Delaware State (0-7) will be held on B1G+ at 2 p.m. ET. Check out B1G+ (Dom Savino & Dominique Patrick)

Listen on Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM (Ralph Bednarczyk & Mark Peterson )

) Listen on WRSU88.7 FM (Eddie Kalegi & Dylan Allen) Free Giveaway Team Poster 2021-22

Mascot Holiday Spectacular

The first 30 children aged 12 and under can build their own teddy bear Sunday Swag! Join our game on December 12 at 2 p.m. against Delaware State to get your hands on a free 2021-22 team poster at @jerseymikes Arena.#TheBlueprint /// #GoRU! pic.twitter.com/eTI0JyUjlS — Rutgers W. Basketball (@RutgersWBB) Dec 10, 2021 The 5 things to know Delaware State is looking for its first win of the season at 0-7.

The Hornets dropped a final score of 71-45 in New Jersey at FDU on Tuesday, despite freshman center Unique Miller’s 18 rebounds, the highest total for a Hornet in a game since 2017.

Joy Watkins leads DSU with 10.3 points per game, while five other players average 6.3 or more points per game. The Scarlet Knights opened Big Ten game with number 8 Maryland 11 points below the season average, producing a rebounding margin of +7 and forcing the Terps to 15 turnovers after coming into play with the NCAA’s best turnover percentage. Ru then held Penn State 23 points below average in a tight loss. Rutgers has had four double-digit players in every Big Ten game, while Tyia Singleton and Osh Brown took double-doubles. With eight returnees (three upperclassmen) and eight newcomers, Rutgers entered the new season with 20% of last year’s scores and 11% of last season’s assists. Nine different Scarlet Knights have tied or led Rutgers in scoring this season, and six games in which at least 10 players have scored points. Osh Brown , a graduate transfer from Ball State now with 1,578 career points, is the NCAA Division I active career leader in rebounds with 1,214 and in double-doubles with 51. Brown took her first Rutgers double-double in big fashion in the Paradise Jam opener with a feat of 20 points and 20 rebounds against DePaul, Rutgers’ first 20-20 since Betnijah Laney’s 2014 against UNC. She added her second this season with 10 and 10 at Penn State. #Trending The Scarlet Knights assisted 18 of their 21 baskets at Penn State, their best score since opening night 21-of-22 vs. St. Peter’s. Shug Dickson has averaged 12.7 points per game over the past three games, hitting double digits in all three and double digits for the 43rd time in her career. RU has kept opponents 10-for-43 (.232) from three-point distance in the last 3 games. Against No. 8 Maryland, Tyia Singleton posted the second double-double (10pts, 12reb) of her career and the first since the 2020-21 season finale against Ohio State. It was her fifth game in a career in which she scored in double digits and fifth in double digit rebounds. Osh Brown’s 20-point, 20-rebound double-double vs. DePaul was Rutgers’ first in a game since Betnijah Laney’s 24-24 against UNC on December 5, 2014 in a 2OT game (21-20 at the end of the rules). It fell two short of Brown’s career high of 22 rebounds, which was achieved last season in the 2021 NCAA tournament, a Ball State program record. Rutgers’ highest scoring quarter was fourth in seven of 11 games this season, including 20 against Saint Peter’s, South Alabama and No. 9 Arizona, 15 against Fairfield and Stony Brook and 25 against Harvard. The Rutgers defense has kept opponents below their scoring average in 28 of its last 30 games, and 115 of its last 125 dating back to 2017-18. Rutgers ranks 15th in the country in total steals (109) and 18th in total blocks (49). Sayawni Lassiter picked up a career-high five steals against Fairfield. She has three or more steals in five games from Rutgers this season. The Florida State transfer ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 1.9 thefts per game. Rutgers provided 21 assists on his 22 field goals in the St. Peter’s win, setting a modern school record (since 2001-02) for the highest percentage of assisted field goals (95%). In the St. Peter’s win, Rutgers forced his most sales by an opponent (34) since 38 against Penn State during the 2014-15 season. The nation’s fourth-best steals by game team last season, Rutgers took 21 steals in the 2021-22 season opener, the most since Wisconsin’s 22 in Game 2 last season on December 11, 2020. Follow Rutgers women’s basketballfacebook,TwitterandInstagram. -RU-

