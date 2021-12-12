Aussie legend Shane Warne names his top five test hitters in world cricket today





Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has named his five best batsmen of Test cricket in the present day. Warne went with two Aussies and one each of India, England and New Zealand to form its best Test five batters list in world cricket today. The Victorian picked genius Aussie batter, Steve Smith as his first choice. Smith, who was recently appointed Test vice-captain of the Australian team, has been a prolific run scorer in contemporary cricket. Warner believed that Smith has the astonishing potential to play against all bowling attacks in the world, no matter the circumstances. Remarkably, Smith is currently the third best hitter in the world in the player ranking of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Smith has scored 7552 runs in 78 Tests so far at a staggering 61.4 average with the help of 27 hundreds and 31 half centuries. I have Steve Smith. I just think the general conditions against all of Steve Smith’s bowling attacks over a long period of time have been excellent, said Warne in a music video shared by Fox Cricket on their official Instagram handle. For second choice, Warne went with England Test skipper Joe Root. The Yorkshire cricketer has been quite phenomenal this calendar year. The righthanded batter scored more than 1,500 runs this year using six centuries. Root also holds the highest rank among Test batters in the ICC player rankings. After Root, Warne chose New Zealand and India Test captains Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, respectively. Warne felt Williamson would always be on the list for his superior consistency. For the Indian star, the 52-year-old has observed that Kohli has fallen a bit in shape. Warne then named the emerging Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne as his last choice to complete the list. Labuschagne, the fourth seeded Test batter, already scored nearly 2000 runs (1959) in his relatively short career (19 Tests). Joe Root is number two, having made 600 this calendar year. Kane Williamson is always there. Virat Kohli just lost some weight. But then Marnus rounds out the top five for me, Warne added.

