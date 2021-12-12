Chemistry takes close loss for Heritage





Saturday’s nonconference showdown between Midland High and the eternal power Saginaw Heritage meant nothing in the Saginaw Valley League hockey standings. But the intensity, emotion and high caliber of the game resulted in what Chemics coach Steve Witt, in any case, accurately described as a “great” game.

The Hawks came from a one-goal deficit twice and scored three times in the second period on their way to defeating MHS 5-3 in an entertaining early season fight in front of a large two-tier crowd at the Midland Civic Arena.

That was a great hockey game. If you’re a fan, you’ve seen 51 minutes of fast, hard, skilled, rough hockey,” cheered Witt, whose Chemics fell to 3-1-1 after taking their first loss.

… They have some skill, and we have some guts, so you saw two different kinds of hockey there. You’re going to make mistakes in every game, and they took advantage of some of us, and we took advantage of some of them,” he added. “It was just a hard-fought, well-played, intense hockey game overall. Heritage started strong, dominated the game for the first few minutes and earned quick successive power plays. But the Chemics were able to kill both penalties, while Midland goalkeeper Aiden O’Malley made five saves in the first five and a half minutes of the game. Just moments after killing the second penalty, MHS landed on the board. With the teams playing 4-on-4, Midland’s Cole Carpenter pulled the defender towards him in an odd rush before sliding the puck to Tommy Kroll, who defeated Heritage goalkeeper Nolan Gotham low for a 1-0 head Start. Just 42 seconds later, however, the Hawks tied for a tie when Owen Turner ripped a hard shot through traffic, beating O’Malley high on the gauntlet in the power play. With time running out in the period, Midland regained the lead. Matthew Witt picked up a loose puck after a nice forecheck behind Ben Haney’s Heritage net, skated hard to the crease and hit a shot around the right post past Gotham at 4:21 pm of the period, sending the Chemics into halftime with a 2 -1 lead. Just over two minutes into the second period, the Hawks tied the score again. This time a Heritage shot from a Midland defender was deflected and Alec Mellon was there to pull in the rebound and slip past O’Malley from close range to make it 2-2. Just 2:27 later Heritage took its first lead as Evan Gohm raced past a pair of defenders and threw a backhanded wrister full speed into the top of the net for a 3-2 advantage. However, at 06:56 of the period, the Chemics responded with Witt’s second goal of the game. Haney made a nice pass into the neutral zone that split a pair of defenders and landed right on Witt’s stick. Witt skated into the Hawks’ zone and shot a hard shot past Gotham to make it 3-3. Heritage made what would turn out to be the game winner with another power play goal at 11:45am. In a 2-on-1 rush, Joseph Camp centered the puck on Nolan Drapp, who slid it past O’Malley from a distance, giving the Hawks a 4-3 lead that would take them into the second break. In what was largely a relatively quiet third period, Heritage was able to pull off a 5-on-3 powerplay late in the period and then take the score on an empty netter from Drapp with 43 seconds left. That’s why we schedule these games for those 51 minutes to see where they were. They’ve had one of the strongest programs in the state for the last eight to 10 years,” Steve Witt said of Heritage. “You want to win, but we certainly took a lot of positives out of that game. … This sets us up for a pretty intense Valley game (later in the season),” he added. ” (This loss will burn some of these kids for a while, and that’s going to be a fun game. Camp had two assists for Heritage, while Gohm, Turner, Mason Cole, Preston Douglas and Carsyn Marshall each had one assist. Haney had two assists for the Chemics, while Carpenter and Jed Brown added one each. Both goalkeepers were solid in the net as Gotham had 27 saves and O’Malley had 20 saves, including a handful of difficult ones. Midland finished with a 30-27 lead in shots on target. When asked if he thinks his team is still flying under the radar after a strong start to the season or whether the Chemics might be attracting some attention, Steve Witt replied with a smile: “We prefer the under-the-radar (role) .” “Well, keep getting better in every practice, every game, and eventually we will make a name for how we played, who played,” he added. Midland heads to Bay City at 7pm on Wednesday to take on the Wolves in an SVL game

