NHL Olympics participation raises concerns about COVID, says NHLPA: Report

The NHL Players’ Association acknowledged uncertainty over participation in the Beijing 2022 Olympics, a day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said it would be “a players decision”.

“We are waiting for an awful lot of information from the IOC and the Chinese,” NHLPA Director Don Fehr told ESPN on Saturday. “We still don’t know what the COVID situation will be as we get closer.”

A report from the Toronto Star said the International Olympic Committee has provided athletes with new information about the COVID-19 protocol. A possible quarantine of up to five weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus was part of that information.

According to ESPN, “the [NHL] Players’ decision to participate will depend on what they hear from the IOC about COVID protocols, and whether the Beijing bubble and quarantine protocols are worth it if they test positive.”

“I hope that when the clarity comes, it resolves that uncertainty,” Fehr said. “And if not, we’ll have to see what comes next,” which “would be an ongoing series of ongoing discussions with the players expected to participate.”

Speaking at the NHL Board of Governors meeting in Manalapan, Florida, on Friday, Commissioner Bettman said of participating in the Olympics: “We have made a good faith promise to the players, and ultimately this will have to be a decision by the players. .”

The NHL may pull out on its own if disruptions from COVID-19 force its games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window. The NHL is scheduled to take a hiatus from February 3 to 22 for the 2022 Honda All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and the 2022 Olympics.

There is no deadline for withdrawal from the Olympics, although there would be financial charges after Jan. 10, said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

NHL players competed in five Olympics from 1998-2014, but not the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The NHL position was that Olympic participation interferes with the NHL season, especially when not held in North America.

Commissioner Bettman said the NHL’s concerns about the Olympics “have only been magnified” by COVID-19.

“We have concerns, and we’ve raised them to the Players’ Association, and we’ve seen a number of players now voice their concerns,” Commissioner Bettman said. “We’ll have to see how this plays out in the end, but there are some outstanding issues and I know the Players’ Association is concerned about that. [the agreement], as we promised the players, we would stick to the schedule, to move forward and let them play if they really want to. …

“For the most part, the players seem to keep saying they want to go. I don’t think this is going to be the ideal Olympic experience in terms of the lockdowns at the Olympic Village and everything else that’s going on. But again, we have the players made a promise, and [we’re] we do our best to stick to it, understanding that there could be… consequences that no one will like.”

When the NHL and the NHLPA extended the collective bargaining agreement to the 2025-26 season last year, they agreed to attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and 2026 in Milan Cortina if they could reach an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation. .

Vegas Golden Knights Goalkeeper Robin Lehner was the first player to say he declined an invitation to participate in these Olympics for mental health reasons pending strict protocols.

“There are certainly not many players who have gone public,” Fehr told ESPN. “But I think it’s fair to say that the longer it stretches, where we don’t have concrete answers to what happens there in an unfortunate circumstance, the harder it gets.”

Sportsnet reported on Saturday that there would be a medical meeting between the NHL, NHLPA, IOC and IIHF on Sunday, and the Olympic Athlete Handbook will be provided on Tuesday.

Commissioner Bettman and Daly said the NHL has done a lot of work to address the health and safety issues in China.

“Obviously, we don’t wash our hands of the responsibility of looking after our athletes when they’re there,” Daly said, “so that’s a major priority for us and we’re sharing it with the Players’ Association.”

Commissioner Bettman said: “Of course we are concerned and will be extremely proactive to ensure that the players are taken care of and that they are safe. It is the decision that we are respectful of because we have made a commitment, but if the players If we decide to go, it will have to be on conditions where we and the Players’ Association are sure that the players can be well taken care of.”

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report