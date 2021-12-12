Rent 3 Penn State Football takeaways Manny Diaz

Penn State Football announced the hiring of Manny Diaz on Saturday morning, who will serve as the team’s top defensive coordinator

Penn State Football has found its next defensive coordinator in the form of Manny Diaz, the former Miami head coach before being relieved of those duties last week.

Diaz replaces Brent Pry who left State College for Blacksburg when he took the job as head coach at Virginia Tech.

Pry had been with Penn State Football as the defensive coordinator since head coach James Franklin arrived on campus and he took him from Vanderbilt.

Diaz does not bring a lack of experience with him as he has had a coaching life taking his first GA job in 1998 at the age of 22. He is now 47 and dropped out of seven different schools.

Here are three key points of hiring Manny Diaz and what it means for Penn State Football:

3. Recruitment and the potential pipeline in Florida

Diaz was the defensive coordinator at Miami from 2016-2018 before becoming the head coach in 2019.

He has deep ties to the state known for its plethora of talented high school football athletes, which could bode well for Franklin and Penn State Football, which are slowly entering Florida more and more.

In the two cycles, he really had the chance to recruit as the head coach of the Hurricanes which he brought in the last two seasons in the 17th and 11th best divisions in the country according to 247 sports.

He has also been able to develop talent and bring it to the NFL on the defensive side of the particular. Since his arrival in Miami in 2016, Miami has drafted 18 players on that side of the ball, including two first round draft picks in 2021, in Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rosseau.

If Diaz can continue to help the program pick talent from the state of Florida, this alone will be a great asset.