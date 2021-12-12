Field Hockey: 2021 Varsity Maine All-State Team

Lily Johnson, Cheverus sophomore midfielder: Johnson has often been the catalyst for the success of the Stags’ Class A Championship with her ability to transfer the ball and control the field. She was very hard to beat defensively. On offense, she scored 13 goals with 13 assists.

Lucy Johnson, freshman Cheverus forward: Johnson, Lily’s sister, played as anything but a freshman for the Class A state champions. She displayed tremendous athleticism and skill and was dangerous in the open field. She scored 28 goals with nine assists.

Lanie LeBlanc, Skowhegan Sophomore Midfield/Back: In a very young team, LeBlanc stood out. She plays in both midfield and midfield and is an exceptionally skilled player. She could play anywhere on the pitch and often did, even going to the front line when needed. LeBlanc had 15 goals and 29 assists.

Eve Martineau, Leavitt senior central midfielder: Martineau was the key figure on the Class B state championship team, leading the charge through the playoffs. She excelled in all areas of the field and controlled the pace. This season she has been more involved in the attack, scoring 10 goals with five assists. Next year she will play at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Samantha McGrath, Kennebunk Senior Central Midfielder: McGrath, the Varsity Maine Player of the Year and winner of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, scored 17 goals and six assists to help the Rams advance to the Class A South quarterfinals. In her career she had 24 goals, 17 assists and two defensive saves. She plays next at St. Michael’s College.

Jill McSorley, Biddeford Senior Midfielder: McSorley combined great skill with game feel to be the catalyst in the Tigers’ transitional play. She was a tough defender who had a knack for finding open teammates. She has scored eight goals and 14 assists this year and had 17 goals and 23 assists in her career. After that, she plays at Assumption College.

Gracie Moore, Maine Central Institute senior striker: Moore set a school record with 40 goals this season by helping the Huskies to the title game in Class C. She also had 14 assists. She excels in every facet of the game and has a competitive nature that has always pushed her forward. Moore will next play at Bentley University.

Maddie Perkins, Winthrop senior inside left: Perkins capped off a phenomenal senior season by scoring the winning goal in the last minute of the Class C Championship game. This season, she had 33 goals and 22 assists, both school records. She also holds school records for career goals (81) and assists (41). She has not yet chosen a university.

Madison Shorey, Belfast senior goalkeeper: Shorey, a Miss Maine finalist, was instrumental in helping the Lions advance to the Class B North semifinals. She had seven shutouts with an average of 0.81 goals conceded. For her career, she had 15 shutouts and a 0.54 goals-to-average. She then plays at Converse University in South Carolina.

Taylor Tory, Cheverus junior striker: Tory set a school record with 36 goals during the season, many at big moments for the Class A state champions. She showed an uncanny ability to get her stick on the ball in tight spaces during a scrum for the net. Tory had a powerful drive. She also had seven assists.

Sage Works, senior back in York: Another Miss Maine finalist, Works was a four-year starter and helped them advance to two Class B state championships. Although she was a defensive player, she possessed a very hard shot and was involved in the attack on penalty corners, where she scored 12 goals and eight assists. For her career, she scored 25 goals and 13 assists. She has yet to decide on a university.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Wanda Ward MacLean, Leavitt:When the Hornets were hit by COVID-19 cases that shortened the lineup early in the season, Ward-MacLean responded. She changed the lineup of the team, moved some players and added some freshmen to the lineup. The result? A Class B state championship, the school’s fourth overall. “We were just trying to supplement what we knew we had and move kids around a bit to make everything work,” said Ward-MacLean, in her 38th year at Leavitt.

” Previous