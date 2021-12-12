Inspired effort falls short at Stony Brook





STONY BROOK, NY — Charles Pride scored a season-high 27 points and Greg Calixte recorded his first double-double as a Bulldog to lead an inspired effort by the Bryant University men’s basketball team in an 86-78 loss to Stony Brook Saturday night on Long Island. Pride racked up 20+ points for the fourth time this season, finishing 11-of-18 from the field. He also racked up five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in an all-out effort. Calixte shone in extended minutes on Saturday, scoring a double-double with 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Adham Eleda (12 points) and Erickson Bans (11 points) also finished in double figures for Black and Gold. Bans added a career-high eight rebounds. Bryant trailed by a whopping 18 points late in the first half, but fought back to make it a one or two possession game for the final six minutes. Game information

Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78

Facts: Bryant 4-7 | Stony stream 5-4

Venue: Island Federal Arena (Stony Brook, NY)

Presence: 1930 Key moments Leading 27-21 in the first half, Stony Brook used an 11-0 run to build a 17-point lead, 38-21, with 4:30 to go. How it happened Grant Coleman made his first career start and came out piping hot and hit a couple of threes in the first four minutes. However, Stony Brook led 14-13 at the first media timeout.

The Seawolves’ lead would remain around six until Tyler Stephenson-Moore kicked off an 11–0 run with a 6:14 layup. Less than two minutes later, Stony Brook led 11.

Trailing 41-23 with 3:41 remaining at halftime, Bryant ended the first half with a 12-3 run. Calixte converted a three-point play and Bans ended the half with a layup, displacing the entire field to beat the buzzer.

Bryant also opened the second half with a tear as Pride scored six quick runs to mark an 11-5 run to start. The run brought Bryant in three, 49-46, with 16:11 to play.

The Seawolves would try to get away several times in the second half, but Bryant stayed close. Bans hit a three with 14:50 to go and Eleda’s three with 13:06 left made it a two-point game, 54-52.

Proudly, Bryant gave one last gasp, scoring nine points out of ten to draw the Bulldogs inside four, 78-74, with 1:14 left.

However, Stony Brook made enough free throws along the stretch to close the Black and Gold. Statistics Bryant finished 31 of 64 (48.4 percent) from the field, 9 from 33 (27.3 percent) from three and 7 from 16 (43.8 percent) from the line.

Bryant defeated Stony Brook 38-36.

Pride led the Bulldogs with a season high of 27 points on 11-of-18 shootings. He was 9-of-12 of two. Pride also added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Calixte finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. He had five offensive rebounds.

Bans scored 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and just one turnover in 26 minutes.

Eleda made 4-for-9 three-pointers to finish with 12 points. He had three steals.

Coleman scored eight points and five rebounds in his first career start. Game Notes Bryant is now 1-1 in DI meetings with Stony Brook. The Bulldogs are 10-11 against America East’s enemies.

Bryant played without Peter Kiss and Hall Elisias due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pride scored 20+ points for the fourth time this year and the eighth time in his career.

With 27 points, Pride ranked 14th in Bryant’s DI scoring rankings with 696 points.

With five rebounds, Pride ranked 10th in DI program history with 378.

Calixte recorded his first career double-double as a Bulldog. His 13 rebounds are a career highlight.

Calixte averaged 11.0 rebounds per game in two games for Black and Gold this week.

Bans posted his second double-digit game of the year, finishing with a career-high eight boards. Next one

Bryant has eight days off before traveling to Ithaca, NY, to face Cornell on December 19.

