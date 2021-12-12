Chris Cairns, injury, hospital, illness, condition, update

This article was first published by stuff and has been redistributed with permission.

Chris Cairns has been cleared by the hospital to enjoy a big family Christmas in Canberra.

Four months after the life-threatening medical events that left the former Black Caps all-rounder paralyzed from the waist down, the 51-year-old’s long road to recovery is about to get a major boost over the holidays.

Speaking from the special rehabilitation facility at the University of Canberra, where he is slowly trying to get his body back to walk, Cairns revealed to stuff something of a Christmas miracle as they got a two night stay with the in-laws’.

“My wife’s family here in Canberra is celebrating a European Christmas on the 24th, so we’ll have a big family and I’ll stay out,” Cairns says.

“The hospital approves overnight stays, so the occupational therapists go out, check out the property, make sure it’s accessible, just to make sure you’re in a safe environment.

Cairns was a mainstay in both the Test and One Day sides of New Zealand throughout the 90s. (Getty)

“We’ll need to bring a few things to make sure I can function in wheelchairs, and a commode for the toilet side of things. But if we can get all that in place then I’m looking forward to seeing everyone.” .

“They’ve got a lovely big house, and the whole family will come out and we’ll have a huge Christmas lunch and catch up. So it’ll be lovely.”

All this after dissection of the aorta and ensuing stroke during one of his four open heart surgeries in which the former world-class cricketer counts his blessings, he is actually there to celebrate another Christmas.

“I’m very lucky to be here, there’s no question about that,” he says.

“The aortic dissection I’ve had has a pretty high mortality rate. In those early stages, one in four people die from it.

“And then brain damage was also pretty high on the agenda, regardless of what was happening.

“I think I’m ahead no matter where I am from the spinal complications.”

However, for a man who has dealt with many injuries during his 17-year international career, this is clearly a whole new ball game. However, Cairns sees many similarities and leans heavily on those experiences as he navigates this delicate path and all its challenges – both mental and physical.

“It does help, in terms of discipline, doing the rehab and knowing it’s going to be mundane and you just have to do it.

“I’ve had three or four knee surgeries and one surgery that would take six to nine months to recover. And it’s still pretty scary because in that situation it’s your livelihood, and if your knee doesn’t get better, that’s it.” end of your career.

“The difference with this one is that there’s even more uncertainty.”

Indeed, Cairns won’t know for six to nine months to what level he will be able to regain nerve stimulation and muscle use, on his way to one day walking again.

“That nerve regeneration or that neural pathway, it just goes on its own time frame, and it’s a long time frame, and it just requires a lot of daily rehab, hard work, and you have to see what the body gives you back. It’s pretty much outside of your control.” check.

“A lot of it keeps you mentally strong enough to get out of bed every day and hit the gym and push forward inch by inch.”

Inspiration for Cairns?

Chris Cairns. (Pat Scala)

“My children”, he says about Thomas (19) and Bram (18) from his previous marriage, who live in South Africa, and Isabel (10), Noah (8) and Angus (4) who live with him and his wife Mel. being in Australia. .

“The motivation for me is that they see that I’m a fighter… that their old man is committed to what’s going on, to sharing their lives. It’s pretty simple.

“And that is only done by your actions.”

Those actions now cause Cairns to focus on the important task of getting activity in his glutes, which would eventually give him the ability to stand. However, he needs the impulses from the nerves to the muscles to come back to consider that.

In and around that, his days are full of grim gym.

From 9 a.m. to noon, he works on a tilt table — which he describes as similar to a leg press machine — as he tries to strengthen the upper body to help move himself from wheelchair to bed and the like.

After lunch, from 1-3pm, it works with a pulley system to remove gravity and reacquaint the body with movements to stimulate the nerves to come back.

“So it’s five hours a day in the gym and then back to my department, and eat and sleep and repeat,” Cairns says. “That’s about six days a week.”

He has Sundays off, and now that the COVID-19 restrictions have eased, he could be away for a few hours. However, it is more than anything to go to the toilet, which proves the big deal, with proper planning.

“When you’re healthy, it’s something you take for granted, and you just go when you need to go,” says an unabashed Cairns.

“But if you have an injury and your bowels and bladder are affected, that pretty much defines your life, in regards to your accessibility to the bathroom.

“No one likes to get in their pants, or for some of us we might be carrying a path out, and these are all honest things that you go through.

“It’s something that probably isn’t talked about as much as it should be, for people to understand what people with spinal cord injuries go through.

“So how you knew life in advance is very different. It really takes your ego over to realize that you can have accidents, and it can be embarrassing.”

As Cairns navigates such humble challenges, he also still keeps himself immersed in business, as founder and chief executive of SmartSportz

– a tech start-up specializing in virtual production and the use of AR (augmented reality) in live broadcasting, which received seed funding about two years ago.

“It’s really stalled for the past 12 to 18 months, purely because of the global slowdown in the sport,” he says.

“Sports organizations and sports organizations were pretty much focused today and there were a lot of layoffs, and I think their focus on any development was really on the back burner.

“We are currently in talks with several parties to see how we can get that first event off the ground… that’s the next step for us, and hopefully we can get that in 2022.

“The great thing is, even if I’m in a wheelchair forward, it doesn’t change me in that industry. I’m lucky enough to be able to stay in that tech-oriented side of the sport, which I’m particularly passionate about.”

