Friends for enemies and friends again as Canada women’s hockey team beats PWHPA 5-1

CALGARY The Canada women’s hockey team’s 5-1 victory over the PWHPA all-stars on Saturday was a win-win in the eyes of Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford.

CALGARY The Canada women’s hockey team’s 5-1 victory over the PWHPA all-stars on Saturday was a win-win in the eyes of Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford.

Nearly every player on the ice was a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association that she leads.

The PWHPA rose from the ashes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League which closed in 2019 after 12 years.

The PWHPA hosts showcase tournaments and games for members to gain support for a sustainable pro league for women that offers the same competitive and financial support as male pros.

Most national team players in Canada and the United States are PWHPA members, but will not be able to participate in PWHPA events this winter while in residence with their respective Olympic squads.

So a two-game series pitting PWHPA all-stars against the Canadian women’s team in front of fans at the Markin MacPhail Center felt like a celebration for Hefford.

“People have the chance to see the national team play, not enough, but they see them play,” Hefford said. “I think this shows that the talent within the sport runs deeper than just the top 20 players from each country.

“These women are all fighting for the same thing, no matter what team they’re on today.”

Natalie Spooner and Sarah Fillier each contributed a goal and an assist to Canada’s victory on Saturday, two days after knocking the all-stars 3-2 in the first game.

Jamie Lee Rattray, Rebecca Johnston and Kristin O’Neill also scored and Victoria Bach had two assists for Canada. Goalkeeper Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 12 of 13 shots for the win.

Jessie Eldridge scored for the all-stars and goalkeeper Kassidy Sauv saved 46 of 51 shots in the loss.

The Canadian women have been centralized in Calgary since July and are preparing for the February Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Three of the 29 players invited to centralize were released earlier this month, leaving 26 more trying for a 23-player Olympic roster to be announced later this month.

Hefford is very familiar with that process as she won four Olympic gold medals with Canada during her career.

The PWHPA’s all-star roster featured women who previously played for Canada in world championships or Olympics Loren Gabel, Sarah Potomak, Brigette Lacquette and Laura Fortino, as well as Eldridge, who was one of the players released from Canada’s central roster. .

“I think there are a lot of emotions at the moment among players on both sides,” Hefford said. “In our room are many people who have a connection with the (Canadian) program.

“They’ve been there and may be trying to come back, so absolutely emotional, but every time we go to a PWHPA event, there’s an overarching mission and unity among the women.”

Post-match hugs and chats between opponents reflected that solidarity as both teams gathered for a team photo.

“We are (in) such a bubble here in Calgary, we focus on ourselves, but we are part of the PWHPA,” said Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin. “We want to create that competition.

“We’re so lucky to have these ladies where they still keep that association alive. I recognize that so much.”

The PWHPA held a showcase tournament November 12-14 in Truro, NS, and another tournament is scheduled for December 18-19 in Toronto with a final at the Scotiabank Arena.

A scheduled January series in Japan against that country’s women’s national team was canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but Hefford says more events are in the works for 2022.

The Canadian women resume their Rivalry Series against the United States in St. Louis on Wednesday, followed by another game against the Americans there on Friday. Canada leads the nine-game series with a record of 2-1-1, but lost two in a row at home.

The two games against the all-stars were Canadian defender Meaghan Mikkelson’s first with the national team since she suffered a serious knee injury in May.

Since her surgery in June, the three-time Olympian has worked to return in time for a chance to play in a fourth.

“All I asked was a chance and a chance,” said the 36-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta.

“I have certainly taken the time to recognize that what I have done is already a huge achievement. It was unlikely that I could make this happen.

“Yes, I’m happy to be back and have two games to my name, but now I’m even more excited to play against the Americans.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 11, 2021.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press