Gophers close first half with 2-1 victory





Next game: St Thomas 1/8/2022 | 2:00 Minneapolis, Minnesota — The number 3/4 Golden Gopher women’s hockey closed the 2021 leg of the schedule with a 2-1 win over Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at the Ridder Arena. Minnesota (14-5-1) scored two goals in the first period and used a solid defense to split the series with Minnesota Duluth (9-7-0). The Gophers extended their first run of goals to 13 games in a row after Audrey Wetington tipped in a Crystalyn Hengler shot less than five minutes into the game. Later in the freshman, freshman Peyton hemp doubled the Maroon and Gold lead after depositing a huge carom from the end wall for her seventh goal of the season. The Bulldogs responded with their own goal from a freshman from Andover, Minnesota, when Gabby Krause cut Gopher’s lead in half at 2:38 PM in the second period. The ‘U’ would not repeat Friday’s woes in the third period as they kept the visitors to just six shots to secure the win. Junior goalkeeper Makayla Pahl stopped 24 of 25 shots to break her record to 6-0-0 on the season. Soderberg of the Bulldogs scored 33 saves in the losing attempt. quotation marks “A good win here tonight,” said head coach Brad Frost . “Obviously it was kind of a win, but it feels a lot better than last night. We came in third with a one-goal lead and did a good job of capturing it. Makayla Pahl played very well and we blocked shots when needed to get the win. All in all, a very long, difficult first half. I’m really proud of our team as we played the first months.” remarkable goalkeeper Makayla Pahl becomes the only goalkeeper in the nation to have a perfect win rate with at least six wins. Each team’s top forward line was held scoreless. With Saturday’s win over No. 7/9 Minnesota Duluth, the Gophers now lead the nation in the top-10 wins (five). Next one The Gophers return for the second half of the 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against the Minnesota Whitecaps at the Ridder Arena on January 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/12/11/womens-hockey-gophers-close-out-first-half-with-2-1-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos