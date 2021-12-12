Sports
Cowboys-Washington Football Team gives NFC East old-time feel
It’s going to be fun again in the NFC East.
It seems that, after a period when all four teams in the division were mired in mediocrity, we have returned to the rough NFC East of yesteryear when there was palpable bitterness between Dallas, Washington, Philadelphia and the Giants.
The past week certainly felt like that leading up to Sunday’s clash between Dallas and Washington at FedEx Field for first place on the balance sheet.
The Cowboys top the division 8-4, while Washington comes into play 6-6 and needs a win to have any chance of winning the NFC East.
The teams will face each other again on Dec. 26 in Dallas, and if this week is any indication that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Washington coach Ron Rivera are getting into a minor war of words, it could have a snazzy few weeks in the NFC East. must become.
A home win in Washington on Sunday makes for a stressful last month in Dallas.
The pregame chatter was started by McCarthy, who told reporters early in the week: We were going to win this game. I have faith in it. We know what people think of us. We love that. Were comfortable with who we are, where we are, but I’m excited about what’s ahead.
Rivera was not amused by McCarthy’s bravado and said McCarthy’s tactics were an obvious attempt to get into our heads.
He’s now talking about him and made what he said, Rivera told reporters in Washington. It’s not about his players anymore. I think that’s a big mistake. That’s why, to me, you don’t say those things. At the end of the day we have [coaches] don’t queue and play.
So as far as I’m concerned I try to stay out of it [trash talk] part of it. Well, just show up, play good football, play good and see how it goes. The most important thing I look at… is what happens on Sunday. All these other things are interesting [until] you play the game. That’s the thing that matters.
Entering the game after winning four straight games, Washington is a team that is confident in itself and its journeyman quarterback, Taylor Heinicke.
Washington, who is currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race, has not won five in a row since winning the last seven games in 2012. Before then, it hadn’t done that since 2005.
Washington’s hot streak hasn’t left the Cowboys shaky with their confidence.
When Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was asked to back up his coach’s words, he said, S–t yes. What [McCarthy said] don’t put us in a bad place. Obviously if you prepare for this game you are a Dallas Cowboy; if you’re a fan you expect to win every match so I don’t think he said anything other than [what are] everyone in these buildings mind. He just said it. Now we must make sure that we are responsible for our words. And I think that’s all, a coach who sets the tone for the week.
The Cowboys may have both their best running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, on the field Sunday after Elliott suffered a right knee injury and Pollard sustained a partially torn plantar fascia during his 58-yard TD run last week.
Elliott has played six consecutive games without rushing more than 51 yards.
During Thursday’s team meeting, McCarthy showed his players a video detailing the history of the rivalry between the two franchises, with Dallas holding a 73-47-2 lead in the series. Dallas lost both games last season, but played both without Prescott, who has a 7-1 career record against Washington.
Were clearly planning to go to Washington to win the match, McCarthy said, doubling down on his guarantee.
The only guarantee in this world is death and taxes, said Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
Come on Sunday and see what happens, Rivera said.
Holiday bitterness in the NFC East. Delicious.
