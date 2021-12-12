SIUE Wrestling Chattanooga, Illinois





EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois – SIUE worked through its first home duels of the season against visiting Chattanooga and Illinois, dropping the doubles 30-12 for the Mocs and 34-6 for the Fighting Illini. Saul ervin and Ryan Yarnell each collected two wins for the Cougars. Ervin, a 141-pounder, defeated Franco Valdes of Chattanooga 3-1 and Dylan Duncan of Illinois 3-2. “Saul just gets better and better every time he goes out,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates . Yarnell defeated Chattanooga’s Thomas Sell 4-2 and Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski 3-0. “Ryan wasn’t having his best day, and he’ll tell you that,” Spates said. He didn’t look great, but he found a way to win.” Spates said he felt the team struggled well despite the team scores. “I was happy with the way we fought and fought,” Spates added. The next scheduled event for the Cougars, 0-4, is the Midlands Championship December 29-30 in Evanston, Illinois. Illinois 19 Chattanooga 12

125: Defeats Fabian Gutierrez (UTC). Justin Cardani (ILL), 6-0

133: Lucas Byrd (ILL) defeats. Brayden Palmer (UTC), 13-10

141: Franco Valdes (UTC) defeats. We Rachel (ILL), 4-3

149: Defeats Noah Castillo (UTC). Christian Kanzler (ILL), 6-4

157: Weston Wichman (UTC) defeats. Joe Roberts (ILL), 6-1

165: Danny Braunagel (ILL) defeats. Drew Nicholson (UTC), 6-2

174: DJ Shannon (ILL) def. Carial Tarter (UTC), 3-1

184: Zac Braunagel (ILL) defeats. Matthew Waddell (UTC), 5-2

197: Nikita Nepomnyaschiy (ILL) defeats. Thomas Sell (UTC), 12-2

285: Defeats Luke Luffman (ILL). Grayson Walthall (UTC), 6-1 Chattanooga 30 SIUE 12

125: Fabian Gutierrez (UTC) won by forfeit

133: Brayden Palmer (UTC) won by forfeit

141: Saul ervin (SIUE) def. Franco Valdes (UTC), 3-1

149: Defeats Noah Castillo (UTC). Caine Tyus (SIUE), 8-5

157: Weston Wichman (UTC) won by val Max Kristoff (SIUE), 3:43

165: Drew Nicholson (UTC) won by forfeit

174: Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) def. Carial Tarter (UTC), 7-4

184: Beats Matthew Waddell (UTC). Sergio Villalobos (SIUE), 7-2

197: Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) def. Thomas Sell (UTC), 4-2

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) def. Matthias Ervin (UTC), 3-0 Illinois 34 SIUE 6

125: Justin Cardani (ILL) won by forfeit

133: Lucas Byrd (ILL) won by forfeit

141: Saul ervin (SIUE) def. Dylan Duncan (ILL), 3-2

149: Christian Kanzler (ILL) def. Caleb Tyus (SIUE), 11-5

157: Joe Roberts (ILL) def. Max Kristoff (SIUE), 8-2

165: Danny Braunagel (ILL) won by forfeit

174: DJ Shannon (ILL) def. Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE), 7-6

184: Zac Braunagel (ILL) defeats. Sergio Villalobos (SIUE), 13-5

197: Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) def. Matt Wroblewski (ILL), 3-0′

285: Luke Luffman (ILL) defeats. Colton McKiernan (SIUE), 8-3

