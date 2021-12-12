What Comes Next For Georgia Football With Defensive Coordinator Dan Lannings Plans For College Football Playoff

If you run a successful program, opposing teams will try to take away your assistants. That has been the case for Alabama for years, as it has for the New England Patriots in the NFL. It’s a good problem to have, one that Kirby Smart has now faced again.

His defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, will now become the head coach at Oregon. Lanning arrived in Georgia prior to the 2018 season and first served as the coach of the outer linebackers. He added the title of defensive coordinator after Mel Tucker was hired in Colorado after the 2018 season. Lanning isn’t out yet, though, as he will be staying with Georgia through the College Football Playoff run. Smart knows what that’s like too, as he did it as Alabamas defensive coordinator during the 2015 season. The Crimson Tide won the national championship that season. Smart issued a statement about Lanning, expressing his gratitude for all Lanning had done for Georgia. We are so happy for Dan and his family, Smart said. He and Saappia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the past four years and we thank them for all they have done for Georgia Football and the community in Athens. Opportunities like these are proof of a successful program. RelatedGeorgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning hired as Oregon’s next head coach Lanning leaves Georgia after one of the better defenses in the sport in the past decade. Even after giving up 41 points to Alabama in the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs still lead the nation in points allowed per game and yards allowed per game. Georgia’s defense in 2021 also produced multiple national award winners, with Jordan Davis taking the Bednarik and Outland trophies, while Nakobe Dean winning the Butkus Award.

In addition to being well regarded as a recruiter, Lanning played a part in Georgia’s defense becoming more aggressive. The Bulldogs bagged 41 sacks this season, the most since Smart became head coach. Lanning also helped land and develop the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson and Nolan Smith. Georgia will see Lanning again, and quite soon, as the Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Ducks in Atlanta. Smart leads 3-0 against his former assistants, beating Sam Pittman twice and Shane Beamer once. As for who will take over from Lanning, that will be split to next season. Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will act as co-defensive coordinators, Smart announced. Schumann already held the title of co-defensive coordinator while Lanning was on staff, while also serving as the inside linebackers coach. Schumann is one of only two original staffers on Smarts’ first coaching staff. He will enter the 2022 season as Georgia’s co-defense coordinator at the age of 32 years old. Muschamp has seen quite the rise since arriving in Georgia in early 2021. He first came to the Bulldogs to serve as an analyst after being fired from South Carolina last year. When Scott Cochran left the team in August, Muschamp took over his role as the special teams coordinator.

The former defensive coordinator at LSU, Texas and Auburn is not just limited to the work of special teams, he has helped at all levels of Georgia’s defense. Coach Champ was blissful. He brings a lot of juice to the room, to the meetings, said security Lewis Cine. Ive soaked in a lot of knowledge from him personally. He’s in my ears. At the end of the day, Coach Smart is a great coach, but it does something when you have two head coaches in your meetings. Like Lanning, Schumann and Muschamp are well regarded with players and excellent recruiters. There are a number of notable openings for defensive coordinators right now, including Miami, LSU, Texas A&M, and now Oregon. Keeping both Schumann and Muschamp would be a big win for Georgia. Since Muschamp already serves as a coach on the field, Georgia now has an opening. It can return Cochran to the role of special teams coordinator or choose to bring in someone else to coach outside linebackers if it chooses not to let Muschamp fill that role. One name to keep in mind is Nick Williams, a former Georgia analyst who joined Texas A&M last off-season. Former Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones also worked as a graduate assistant under Lanning. Schumann and Muschamp will have their work cut out for them as Georgias defense suffer heavy losses after this season. Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Channing Tindall, Quay Walker, Chris Smith and Derion Kendrick are all seniors. Dean, Cine, Nolan Smith and defending side Travon Walker are all eligible for draft after this season. Related: Early Senior Bowl Squads Offer Hints on the Prospects for Georgia’s 2022 Football Roster

Georgia will continue with its current setup for the upcoming game against Michigan before Schumann and Muschamp hand over the reins for the 2022 season. The Bulldogs and Wolverines will play in one of the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on December 31. If Georgia wins, it will be the Alabama-Cincinnati winner on January 10. The Georgia-Michigan game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET, and will be played in Miami. More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

UGA news