The Path of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LVI





The Buccaneers (9-3) are rolling, holding a four game lead that matches Green Bay’s biggest in the league. That means they can win the NFC South today with a win over the Bills and lose to the Panthers and Falcons. How they got here: The defending champions started their season with a last-second win over the Cowboys, won five of the next six and currently have a three-game winning streak. By the numbers: Tampa’s offense gains 403.7 yards per game, making it the second-best in the league, and defense makes just 84.3 rush yards per game the best score in the NFL. Situation: If the Bucs fail to decide today, they can rest pretty easy knowing their remaining schedule is the . is fourth easiest in the competition. Their last four games in the NFL’s first 18-week season come against the Saints, the Panthers twice and the lowly Jets. The big picture: A year after winning the Super Bowl in their first playoff appearance since 2007, the Bucs have the best odds to win everything again in February. That QB of theirs might really have a future in this league. 3 players to watch Vita Vea, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Photos: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images An NFL roster goes 53 players deep. These three have had the most impact in getting the Buccaneers to this place, and can determine how far they will go from here. Tom Brady, QB: I mean, he’s 44 years old and is… much loved to win his fourth MVP. The seven-time champion leads the league in completions (347), tries (508), pass yards (3,771) and pass TD (34) and his 68.3% completion rate is the second best in his career. Rob Gronkowski, TE: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are the workhorses, but few are as significant as the man who will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Wild stat: In the last four games he has scored (Super Bowl LV, Week 1, Week 2, Week 13), he has scored twice. Once Brady finds him, he won’t stop looking. Vita Vea, DT: The six-foot-four, 347-pound lineman’s stats may look like pedestrian, but are influence is anything but. His massive presence on the line welcomes double teams, stops running lanes, forces and collapses the bag to make life miserable for opposing offenses. Tom vs. Roof Data: ESPN; Table: Will Chase/Axios Ever since that wild week 1 thriller when Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the closing seconds and Dak said to Tom, “We’ll see you all again“fans are both soaring as MVP hopeful. The game itself begged for it: Tom: 379 yards, 4 TDs.

379 yards, 4 TDs. Roof: 403 yards, 3 TDs. It comes down to: We think the statistics speak for themselves since then.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay/2021/12/12/tampa-bay-buccaneers-playoff-preview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos