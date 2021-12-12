Sports
chief vs. Raiders Score: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City blows Vegas away for sixth straight win
The Kansas City Chiefs recorded a statement win on Sunday when they blew out the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9. This game was dominated by the Chiefs from the start, when Josh Jacobs fiddled with the first play of a scrimmage and it was sent back by cornerback Mike Hughes for six. It would be the first of three by the Raiders in the first half of the turnover, and the first of five first half touchdowns scored by the Chiefs as they secured a 35-3 lead at halftime.
The 35 first-half points are the most points the Chiefs have scored in each half since they scored 28 against the Houston Texans in the famous2019 AFC Divisional Game. Sunday was light work for Patrick Mahomes and the offense as they got the kind of explosive outing they were looking for. The Chiefs’ 48 runs scored are the second most recorded in a regular season game by a Mahomes-led team. Most came against the Los Angeles Rams during that wild Monday night game in 2018, when the Chiefs fell 54-51.
The 9-4 Chiefs still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while hopes for the 6-7 Raiders playoffs hang in the balance. What happened in Kansas City on Sunday? Let’s see.
Why the Chiefs won
Interestingly, the Chiefs’ six-game winning streak is built on the success of the defense rather than Mahomes and his weapons. Over the past six games, the Chiefs have allowed an average of 10.8 points per game. As the defense played its part on Sunday, scoring the first touchdown of the game, Kansas City’s offense got underway this week.
The Chiefs scored 35 points in the first half. In this matchup, they had only scored 35 or more points in a full game three times this year. In the first two quarters, Mahomes completed 12 of 15 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 27 yards and two scores. The Chiefs accumulated 221 yards in total offense in the first half and averaged 7.1 yards per game. The fast start was one reason the Chiefs won on Sunday, but how the offense dominated was the real reason Kansas City won.
How the Chiefs do on offense during these final games of the regular season is something everyone is paying attention to. Kansas City has another chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but the attack needs to be more explosive. That’s what we saw this unit do on Sunday.
Why did the Raiders lose?
Slow offensive starts were the Raiders’ strongest side. It’s been a theme for this team since the season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens, when the Raiders had to score 17 points in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime. In last week’s 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, the Raiders’ lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter. In fact, Jacobs said the offense comes in games “stiff and dull.”
“It’s definitely very frustrating and very annoying actually starting slow every week. I feel like it’s taking too long to be who we are,” Jacobs said of the slow start,via USA Today.
The Raiders had their worst slow start of the season against the Chiefs. Not only did Jacobs fidget and allow a touchdown during the first game of the game, but Vegas turned the ball three times en route to an outscore 35-3 in the first half. Not many teams will come back from such a deficit, not even with two quarters to go. Carr was not sharp and the defense struggled. In fact, they only forced one Chiefs punt in the first half.
The Raiders did more than just fall below .500 on Sunday, they may have fallen out of the playoff race altogether. A loss to the Cleveland Browns next week could hit the nail in the coffin.
Turning point
Late in the second quarter, the Raiders trailed 28-0. Vegas definitely had to get something going if it was going to stand any chance of coming back. Instead, Hunter Renfrow messed up possession on a 19-yard catch on third and 4th. It was the Raiders’ third first-half turnover and led to the fifth touchdown of the game for the Chiefs.
Playing the game
This is definitely how you want to launch games. Jacobs fiddled with the first game of the game and Hughes picked it up and walked it in for six points. Jarran Reed pulled it out and the CBS cameras couldn’t even keep up with what was happening, which only adds to the madness.
What’s next
The Raiders have a short week as they head out on Saturday to take on the Browns. The Chiefs also have a short week as they travel to LA to defeat Justin Herbert and the Chargers in “Thursday Night Football”.
