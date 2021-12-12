Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discharged with ankle injury





CLEVELAND – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter on Sunday, the last injury in a season filled with them for Baltimore. Jackson was eliminated before the start of the third quarter with a right ankle injury. With his arms wrapped around sneakers, he couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he emerged from the medical tent and stepped onto the cart. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after his team’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns that Jackson has a sprained ankle. When asked if Jackson would undergo any more testing, Harbaugh said, “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow.” Tyler Huntley, who led the Ravens to a win in Chicago three weeks ago, replaced Jackson and nearly took Baltimore to another win. The Ravens, trailing 10-0 when Jackson left the game, rallied to make the score 24-22 with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter and recovered an onside kick, but eventually turned the ball around on downs. Huntley finished the game 27-of-38 for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 45 yards on six carries. During the first game of the second quarter, Jackson was injured after throwing a pass when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dove to the back of the quarterback’s lower right leg. Jackson immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his ankle. Last week, Jackson rolled the right ankle when he stepped on the yard marker after a run. He had the ankle taped during the week. This was a rough time for 2019 NFL MVP Jackson, who was out in his past four games (eight total interceptions). He was 4-for-4 for 17 yards on Sunday before leaving the game. The Ravens (8-5) have been hit hard by injuries. Baltimore has placed 23 players on injured reserve this season.

