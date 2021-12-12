Mercedes protests rejected by Formula 1 stewards because title goes to Max Verstappen

Mercedes and Red Bull met with race officials just hours after the Grand Prix

Formula 1 officials dismissed two protests by Mercedes against the outcome of the controversial title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the team appealing one of those decisions.

Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes for the win that earned him the title after a late safety car.

Mercedes argued that race director Michael Masi is not applying the rules correctly.

The team has filed an intention to appeal the decision regarding resumption of the race for the final lap.

Officials said other rules gave Masi the power to act as he did.

Their second appeal was over Red Bull’s Verstappen snooping for Hamilton several times in the lap before the restart. Mercedes does not intend to appeal.

What was the argument about?

The main controversy arose over Masi’s handling of the decision to restart the race at the start of the final lap.

Whoever won the race would win the title and Hamilton had dominated the entire time after passing Verstappen at the start and allowed to retain the lead despite cutting the chicane as Verstappen tried to pass him back, on the terrain Hamilton had left behind. the job was forced.

When Williams driver Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps to go, the safety car was deployed and Verstappen went to the pits for new tires. Hamilton couldn’t because he would have lost the lead.

It put Verstappen just behind Hamilton on much fresher, grippy tires, and the Dutchman passed Hamilton on the final lap.

Why was it controversial?

On restarts after safety car periods, lapped cars are normally allowed to pass the leaders and remove themselves from the lap so as not to interfere with the race.

Masi let the drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen pass them, giving Verstappen a clear run on his rival. But did not do the same with the cars between Verstappen and the third-placed Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Article 48.12 of the Sporting Regulations states: “If the Race Director deems it safe to do so, and the message ‘Lapped cars may now overtake’ has been sent to all Competitors via the official messaging system, all cars lapped by the leader will be required to to pass the cars in the lead lap and the safety car.”

At the same time, Article 48.12 of the sporting regulations says that “once the last car driven has passed the leader, the safety car returns to the pits at the end of the next lap”. In this case, the race was started at the end of the same lap.

If both rules had been applied in this way, Mercedes argued, Hamilton would have won the race.

The stewards ruled that a separate rule gave Masi the power to drive the safety car, which “includes placing and withdrawing”.

They added: “While Rule 48.12 may not have been fully applied, with regard to the safety car returning to the pits at the end of the next lap, Rule 48.13 will remove that and once the message ‘safety car in this lap’ is displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap.

They added that Mercedes’ request to remedy the matter by adjusting the result by taking positions at the end of the penultimate lap is “a move the stewards believe will shorten the race retroactively, and therefore not appropriate”.

What about careful overtaking?

Of Verstappen passing Hamilton before the race started again, the stewards said: “Although [Verstappen] moved a little forward at one point for a very short time [Hamilton], at a time when both cars were accelerating and braking, it went backwards and it wasn’t up front when the Safety Car period ended [ie, at the line].”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “We never wanted to finish in front of the stewards. We are not going to race with lawyers. It was a shame it ended there, but the stewards made the right decision.

“We talked about ‘let them race’. [The late Mercedes non-executive chairman] Niki Lauda was the guy who pushed hard for it and we’ve always talked about not finishing races under safety cars. The race director definitely made the right decision in difficult circumstances.”

He said Mercedes’ protest “felt a little desperate”.