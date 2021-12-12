Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory make huge plays to build Cowboys lead





LANDOVER, Md. — The Dallas Cowboys were almost dizzy as DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons took to the field together for the first time since the season opener. In the first quarter against the Washington Football Team, Gregory and Parsons made massive plays that helped the Cowboys take an 18-0 lead in the first quarter. Gregory, who missed four games with a calf strain, devised an age game that the Cowboys could turn into a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Amari Cooper for an 11–0 lead against the Washington Football Team after an Ezekiel Elliott 2- point conversion. Gregory’s first career interception will long be remembered. MICAH PARSONS IS ABSOLUTELY UNSTOPPABLE. #DallasCowboys : #DALvsWAS on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/WPUDRmSO8m NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021 On the third and tenth of the Dallas 37 after a Prescott interception, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke attempted to drive a pass to the left, but Gregory was able to deflect the ball in mid-air, spin in the opposite direction and come down with the pick. He won another 13 yards on the return and the Cowboys had the ball at the Washington 41. Four games later, Prescott had his 24th touchdown pass of the season. It was the Cowboys’ 20th interception of the season, the highest they’ve had this century. They had 20 in 2010. These Cowboys have four games left in the regular season after Sunday. Cowboys’ Dorance Armstrong recovered Taylor Heinicke’s fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Rob Carr/Getty Images In the next set, Parsons dropped Heinicke for a 17-yard sack, forced the ball free and Dorance Armstrong returned 37 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the quarter. It was Parsons’ 11th sack, adding to his team’s rookie record for sacks in a season, and the Cowboys’ fifth defensive touchdown of the season, the most in the league. Parsons has had sacks in six straight games, matching the second-longest streak by a rookie since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Jevon Kearse had an eight-game streak in 1999. Tipped it for himself and CHOSEN. What a play by Randy Gregory! #DallasCowboys : #DALvsWAS on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5p9Pl5mlea NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32773497/micah-parsons-randy-gregory-make-huge-plays-build-cowboys-lead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos