Max Verstappen confirmed as F1 champion after Mercedes protest was rejected after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Max Verstappen has been confirmed as Formula 1 world champion after FIA stewards rejected a protest by Mercedes over the outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes has expressed its intention to appeal the stewards’ ruling – meaning the team has 96 hours to decide whether to appeal – but the results of Sunday’s race, with Verstappen the winner and world champion, are currently fixed.

Verstappen had to wait late into the night for the verdict, which came four hours after crossing the line to secure an incredible win by passing title rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race.

2 Related

Mercedes was furious at how the final laps of the race went after Nicholas Latifi’s crash kicked off a Safety Car period. The decision to let the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen unroll themselves and then restart the race for a single lap allowed Verstappen to start the final lap directly behind Hamilton, which was a huge advantage for the Red Bull driver after he had used the Safety Car to pit for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on much older tires.

The stewards dismissed the protest over the cars breaking loose and another Mercedes protest over Hamilton overtaking Verstappen before the race was restarted.

The reason for the protest from Mercedes

Hamilton’s Mercedes team was not happy with how the situation was unfolding after FIA race director Michael Masi decided to let the five cars running between Hamilton and Verstappen unroll themselves.

Under normal circumstances and according to Article 48.12 of the Sporting Regulations, all completed cars must unroll themselves before a Safety Car is restarted, so that the field is in the correct order when the race starts again. The rules also state that the restart must take place on the lap after the tie, not on the same lap, as was the case in Abu Dhabi.

Race management had initially indicated that no car would be allowed to unroll itself – presumably so that the race could start again before the final lap – but then changed that decision to the five cars between Verstappen and Hamilton after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner sent Masi by radio to object to the original decision.

In fact, when Masi gave permission to take the five cars apart and restart the race on the same lap, it gave Verstappen a clear shot at victory as his fresh, soft tires gave him a significant performance advantage over Hamilton’s 43 round old hard tires.

Mercedes argued that if the rules around unpolished cars had been followed, Hamilton would have won the race and with it the championship.

The stewards quoted Rule 15.3, which “allows the race director to control the use of the safety car, which in our determination includes deploying and withdrawing it.” However, Article 15.3 appears to be in the regulations to define the roles of the race director and the race director rather than allowing the race director to ignore the Safety Car rules.

Race director Masi said he had made his decision to remove “lapping cars that would ‘disrupt’ racing between the leaders”.

The stewards rejected the protest and the request to the stewards to remedy the matter by adjusting the standings to the positions at the end of the penultimate lap.

Mercedes also protested against Verstappen under Rule 48.8 of the regulations, which states that once the Safety Car returns to the pits, no one may overtake the leading car. Verstappen was level with Hamilton in the final sector of the lap and appeared to be ahead of the Mercedes for a moment before the restart got underway.

However, that protest was also rejected by the stewards in a separate hearing.

“After considering the various statements made by the parties, the stewards find that although car 33 at one time, for a very short period of time, moved slightly in front of car 44, at a time when both cars were accelerating and braking, the moved back behind car 44 and it was not in front when the Safety Car period ended [i.e. at the line]’ said the stewards.