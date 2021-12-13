Flames, Oilers deal with ‘pocket of adversity’

In the four evening games on Hockey Night in Canada, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only Canadian team to earn two points and take a lot of offense. That game was wild — and they almost lost another 4-1 lead, which would have gone well — and it was a “garbage bounce” that gave the Leafs their win and a share for first place in the league one more time. .

Luke Fox has you covered in the Leafs story from Saturday evening. Here’s how we saw the other three games.

Canadians continue to struggle as they march to the basement

Jake Allen never had a chance for revenge.

Allen faced his former St. Louis Blues buddies for the first time since a trade in 2020 sent him to Montreal. In the St. Louis net on Saturday was Charlie Lindgren, who also faced his former team for the first time since the Canadiens organization left him. It was Lindgren’s advantage all night.

The Canadiens’ trip into the league basement continued on Saturday and it’s not a matter of effort or which version of the Habs you might get on any given night, but whether they can score enough to keep things interesting. The lineup is currently a bare-bones version, with most of their top defenders, veteran scorers and number 1 goalkeeper on the sidelines. Tyler Toffoli was added to that list on Saturday as it was announced that he will miss eight weeks following hand surgery.

After Thursday’s defeat to Chicago, it took the Canadiens seven minutes to get their first shot on target against the Blues. In the second period, the Habs did not make a shot until about 12 and a half minutes had passed. Perhaps the momentum would have been different if Joel Armia – currently a top six – had been able to convert an early, glorious opportunity, but these are the signs of their times. Too many scorers from the lineup and not enough finishers to match a team as polished as the Blues… or most of the others.

So it’s six defeats in a row for the Canadiens and for the fifth time in eight games they have not scored more than one goal. The units of their worst franchise special teams in history continued to tumble, killing one of three penalties taken and failing to score on the only power play they got. The Canadiens have now lost 20 regular games, tied with Arizona for the most in the league, and 13 of those losses have been by three goals or more.

Teams with 13 or more loss of 3 goals in 29 matches, since 1999

1999–00 Thrashers (finished last in NHL with 39 PTS)

2019-20 Red Wings (finished last in NHL with 39 PTS)

2021-22 Canadians ?? — Sportsnet stats (@SNstats) December 12, 2021

With the season all but lost, there is a lot of time to think about the future in the coming months. Ben Chiarot will probably be traded by the deadline for a draft pick, but it was interesting to see someone like Brendan Gallagher appear on This week’s trading candidates to watch list by Jeff Mark. Habs fans may be able to catch a glimpse of that future at the WJC during the holiday season, not only to see Kaiden Guhle, but also to get an early look at future No. 1 overall design pick Shane Wright (Canada’s roster expected to be announced on Sunday or Monday).

It’s been such a year and Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Blues was one such game.

#Habs have lost 15 games in a row when scoring 3 or fewer goals (0-12-3) and a #NHL-high 13 losses by 3+ goals this season – Priyanta Emrith (abHabsInHighHeels) December 12, 2021

Oilers booed at home after fifth loss in a row

With five consecutive losses now, Edmonton’s main concerns are all coming into focus. Depth, defense and goalkeeping.

In Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Carolina, we have to point out that Mikko Koskinen was not the problem. Instead, Koskinen kept the Oilers alive until an unfortunate bounce and mishandled puck by the keeper led to Carolina’s insurance marker. But on the other side of the ice, Frederik Andersen stole the show, with some standout saves and key moments that gave the Oilers a chance to even the game. Andersen has long been a No. 1 and something of a proven asset — Koskinen remains a stopover, not a solution.

But against the Canes, Edmonton was presented with something of a measuring stick game. Carolina has been through a slow build to contender status, built on a foundation of solid team defense and deep blue line, then added from there. Now all that is maturing and this certainly feels like their best team of the last decade.

The Oilers had no chance at all in this one, but Carolina’s penchant for hiding passing lanes and having strong sticks frustrated Edmonton’s entire lineup and kept the number of final shots even lower, even though they had a quality appearance. Leon Draisaitl got a single shot on target at 5-on-5, Connor McDavid got three, but neither scored a run. It was only the third time that the two Edmonton superstars have been held off the scoreboard in the same game this season and that usually means they lose.

after losing their fifth game in a row, the Edmonton oilers are booed off the ice. pic.twitter.com/jvmy0mW27A — Zach Laing (@zjlaing) December 12, 2021

It’s another reminder of the road ahead of Edmonton. Where the Canes built around defense, the Oilers built around two supreme talents, many teams don’t even have one. But when those two players are shut out, the Oilers usually don’t have enough else to throw at you. This lack of forward depth has bitten the Oilers into back-to-back playoff defeats and remains a sore spot today.

Edmonton got 23 shots on target against Carolina. Two came out of the bottom six.

Something to watch out for in this game that could make things worse is Zach Hyman’s status. He got a hit from Brady Skjei in the third period, left the ice in favor of his right shoulder and didn’t play another shift. Needless to say, losing Hyman would only make the depth problem for this team worse as the losing streak reaches five games.

Edmonton left their ice cream house to cheer Saturday night and face the Leafs the following Tuesday.

Dave Tippett said Zach Hyman did not finish the game for precautionary reasons and was checked by the medical staff. The Oilers are off tomorrow. We should know more on Monday. — Daniel Nugent Bowman (@DNBsports) December 12, 2021

How about Calgary’s first bump in the schedule?

One of the more notable differences between the Calgary Flames and the rest of the top 10 teams in the NHL (and Calgary is still in that group) is that, after a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, the Flames set the home record. a lukewarm 4-3-4.

In 2018/19, the last time Calgary topped the Pacific Division, they had the league’s third-best home record, but were much closer to .500 in the past two seasons, and now this.

Saturday’s game wasn’t even bad for the Flames. They registered 68 percent of the shot attempts and 68.75 percent of the scoring opportunities against the Bruins. Honestly, a better night from Jacob Markstrom and maybe this one will end differently.

But these are the kinds of wins that a polished, proven team like the Bruins rack up a few times a season. They are pros at creating the few chances they get and now, with Saturday’s win, they move to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference for the first time this season.

So how do the Flames reach that confidence level?

This is the first bump in the road for Calgary, with four consecutive losses piling up this week. Their start was full of positives (and they are still the first in the Pacific), but a break was always inevitable after 82 games. What matters is to get out there quickly and find what made you successful again.

“If you look at the last 4-5 games we’ve played against teams that when they get a lead they can really control and that’s how we should play,” said Darryl Sutter. “The downside tonight would be that we didn’t score the first goal and lately have really averaged goalkeeping. So if you’re a team that doesn’t score secondary and you keep average, then you’re against it.”

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter looks back on the 4-2 loss against the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/a0iV3USBhY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 12, 2021

In these four defeats, the Flames only scored eight goals. They have conceded the first goal in five of their past six games and have not won a single game this season, trailing in third. Andrew Mangiapane, who still makes a case for Team Canada (if NHLers leave), has been slowed to two goals in nine games – and goalscorers can be streaky, so that’s nothing to panic per se. The first line kept lugging this time around, but without Mangiapane, Calgary’s secondary scoring is going to be a bit of a test.

So as the season progresses and trade chatter intensifies, Calgary’s need for another goalscorer will come into play. In the first break on Saturday, the HNIC panel named Tomas Hertl of San Jose as a possible target, a 28-year-old centre/left winger with 13 goals and 19 points in 27 games. It would be an option that could pump up a second line, or offer a more dangerous third.

It’s a piece like this — and a game like Saturday’s that needed just one bummer — that reminds us there’s work to be done here and makes us wonder how aggressive GM Brad Treliving could be if it time to make a move.