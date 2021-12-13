Cricket Australia vs England, Josh Hazlewood misses second Test in Adelaide, injury, substitution, Jhye Richardson, news

Australia has been forced into at least one roster change for Thursday’s second Test in Adelaide, after speedy Josh Hazlewood and lead-off hitter David Warner flew home to Sydney.

As first revealed by Foxsports.com.au on Sunday and confirmed by Cricket Australia on Monday, the opening bowler will miss the Test due to a side injury.

Hazlewood took a flight from Brisbane to Sydney on Sunday afternoon, dressed in civilian clothes and without his Australian teammates on board.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that the duo, as well as South Australian couple Travis Head and Alex Carey, were returning home.

Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. Join now for only $5 for 2 months of Kayo Basic. New customers only, ends December 13.

CA said in a statement Monday that Hazlewood will be further assessed in Sydney and a decision will be made on his availability for the Boxng Day Test.

Western Australian speedy Jhye Richardson is stepping up to replace Hazlewoods, which would see him play his third Test and first since his debut streak against Sri Lanka in early 2019.

Warner also has doubts.

The veteran batsman injured his ribs while hitting in his first innings 94 and his injury could pave the way for Usman Khawaja to make his first appearance since he was dropped in the 2019 Ashes.

Queensland opener Bryce Street will be added to the squad and a contender to open.

The 23-year-old hit a timely second-innings 119 for Australia A against the England Lions over the weekend and his 203-ball 46 against NSW in last season’s Sheffield Shield final shows he has the patience and temperament to to pass.

Khawaja, meanwhile, missed again and fell for five after only 11 in the first innings.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Bryce Street could be the shock replacement if needed for David Warner. (Photo by Peter Wallis/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Mystery surrounded Hazlewood’s fitness on Friday night after bowling just eight overs in the afternoon as England crawled their way back into the game.

Teammate Marnus Labuschagne later told reporters the 30-year-old was fine despite not bowling in the afternoon, a comment that seemed justified when Hazlewood threw the ball on Saturday afternoon.

Hazlewood didn’t seem in any discomfort as he came through another six overs and took the wicket from Jos Buttler on the way.

But after completing the nine-wicket rout, captain Pat Cummins let the cat out by saying Hazlewood had pulled up painfully in England’s second innings.

MORE AS NEWS

VAUGHANS VERDICT: How England fed their spinner to the wolves and risked falling for the same story

UK VIEW: Why are we so damn stupid?: Test awesome yelling bulls*** Poms myth

ASHES DAILY: Carey’s Praise for Match Winner; Carrots Dangerous Warning

Yes, he was in a bit of pain yesterday so we were just trying to get him through it, Cummins told Fox Crickets Adam Gilchrist after the stunning result on day four for the home side.

Obviously it’s a series of five Test matches so (we) didn’t want to try and break it yesterday. He stopped OK today so keep managing him.

At his post-match press conference, Cummins revealed that Hazlewood had an overnight scan and they would see him stop before making a decision.

I think it’s good to wait until he wakes up in the morning, said Cummins, who was enjoying his first win as Test captain.

I think one key is that we don’t want to jeopardize him for the entire series, so take our time. He had a scan last night, so we’ll work through that a bit. He bowled today, but no plan yet, sleep on it, see how he picks up tomorrow.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Stomping: Australia claim test 1 | 10:21

The decision was made for Hazlewood to sit out the second Test after removing himself from the playgroup, which enjoyed a round of golf after finishing in four days.

Hazlewood’s loss is significant because the Glenn McGrath-esque line and length he provides is the perfect foil for firefighter Mitchell Starc.

He also holds the woods over the world’s best batsman and England captain, Joe Root, whom he knocked out for the eighth time in the first innings.

Richardson, 25, took six wickets over his first two Tests and came in at a spectacular 20.50 average.

The swift right arm has suffered a number of injuries since then, but showed signs of returning to his best form after a stunning start to the Sheffield Shield season, coming out of sacks of seven and eight wickets against Tasmania and Queensland respectively.