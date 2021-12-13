Five Reasons Michigan Will Lose to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs

The Michigan Wolverines have their toughest matchup of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoffs semifinals.

If you want to hear all the sunshine and rainbows, check out Maize n Brews Harley Johnson’s Five Reasons Michigan Will Beat Georgia Because You’ll Get It There. But I’m here to play devil’s advocate with a more pessimistic view of this game. Let’s take a look at the reasons Georgia will beat Michigan and go to the National Championship.

No. 5: The Announced Bulldog Defense

The national story this season has been that this defense in Georgia is arguably one of the best ever built. Most of that hype came from the vaunted line of defense that probably has four or five future pros. They are big, physical guys who can close gaps and reach the quarterback if the opponent’s offensive lines don’t come up.

But overlooked this year was their secondary, which has enabled an opposing quarterback completion rate of just 62.3% this season. That helped them give up just 172.2 passing yards per game. So even if your quarterback has time to get off the football, there may be no one open because of solid coverage by the secondary.

Michigan loves to move the ball across the ground, but that will be far from an easy task against Georgia. The Bulldogs have allowed just 81.7 yards per game in that division this season, a huge reason why they have been so successful. We witnessed the foul in Michigan when they couldn’t run the ball and there’s a very strong chance they won’t be successful in this semifinal matchup. So what can the Wolverines do to overwhelm Georgia, and can they rely on McNamara’s arm against that pass rush?

The Wolverines’ offensive line will have to play their best game of the season and match the Bulldogs’ physicality and tenacity for Michigan to emerge victorious.

No. 4: Georgia has an impressive running game

Georgia has one of the best running games in college football. The offensive line is built with elite talent that can move guys inland, then they have a laundry list of backs who can get the job done. Nine different players have scored quick touchdowns for Georgia this season and five different running backs have 45 or more carries on the season. As a team, they have averaged 5.3 yards per carry this season.

Their best back is Zamir White, who has 10 touchdowns on just 135 attempts for 718 yards this season. He is one of the hardest backs to take down and has the speed to pull away from almost anyone. Look at this performance:

But they relied on three different guys to carry the ball in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama: White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh. Together they were held to just 97 meters, a huge reason why the Crimson Tide was victorious.

Can Michigan do the same on New Year’s Eve? Or will Georgia’s size on the offensive line and talent in the running back position overwhelm it?

No. 3: The Bulldogs have dominated almost everyone

Georgia steamed through the regular season to the point where it was considered one of the best teams in the country from start to finish. Simply put, the Bulldogs know how to run and boat race teams when they come out slowly.

Before the SEC Championship, Georgia allowed less than a touchdown per game defensively, while on the offensive side it averaged more than 40 points per game. It was blowout after blowout all season.

The Bulldogs didn’t even drag into a game until Week 6 when they allowed a field goal to Auburn on the game’s opening drive. Then they destroyed them for the rest of the match, beating the number 18 team in the country 34-10.

Fast starts were the story for Georgia this year and they didn’t waste much of it. Even in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs gave Alabama 10 unanswered points before the Crimson Tide even got on the board. Later on, Nick Sabans’ defense would step up and change the game pretty quickly using some three-and-outs and turnovers. But Saban has a Smarts number from day 1. It would be hard to say the same for Jim Harbaugh, who has never played against the Georgia head coach.

No. 2: Georgia has more talent

It’s hard not to get caught up in all the five stars that the Georgia Bulldogs to show off. They had Class No. 4 in 2021, Class No. 1 in 2020, No. 2 in 2019, No. 1 in 2018. Add that up and the Bulldogs have recruited 20 five-stars in the last four classes. They then added former five-star recruits such as JT Daniels through the transfer portal. A total of 18 former 247Sports composite five-star players will be on the field this Saturday. To put that into perspective, the Wolverines only have three.

Now, stars don’t mean everything when it comes to what will actually happen on the pitch, but it’s an example of just how much talent the Bulldogs actually have. The SEC is consistently regarded as the best conference in football and Georgia was the second best team in the conference for a reason. All over the field are playmakers who have them at their disposal.

No. 1: Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have experience

This is not Georgia’s first rodeo in the CFP. In 2018, the Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma in double overtime in the rose bowl and were in line to win the whole thing before Tua Tagovailoa came out of nowhere and grabbed the Georgias National Championship with a late second half comeback.

In addition to the CFP, Smart and the Bulldogs have been in talks much more often than Michigan. They were in four of the last five SEC Championship games with a chance of being in the top four at the end of the season. Though they’ve only been crowned champions in one of those games, they’ve run into walls from top teams in Alabama and the LSU team that won the Dutch National Championships a few years ago.

Smart has coached his team through a CFP in the past and won almost everything. In a year of firsts in many areas for the Wolverines, it feels like the inexperience has yet to bite them in the ass. How many times have we seen a simple mistake turn out to be extremely expensive in a big game in the Harbaugh era? They’ve fend off quite a few of them this season, but it feels like we’re just in limbo, waiting for the nail to be hit in the coffin.