Manuel Santana dies aged 83: Tributes pour in from Rafael Nadal, Pedro Sanchez and Felipe VI and many more





Rafael Nadal, the King of Spain and the Spanish Prime Minister paid tribute to Spanish tennis player Manuel ‘Manolo’ Santana, who died on Saturday at the age of 83. Santana won Wimbledon (1966), two French Opens (1961, 1964) and one US Open (1965). He became a national hero after leading Spain to Davis Cup glory in 1965 and winning a gold medal in the singles at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. After retiring in 1980, Santana was a trainer, tournament promoter and senior circuit player. Santana, who was tournament director of the Madrid Open until 2019 before becoming honorary president of the ATP, suffered from Parkinson’s disease. Tennis Raducanu, Osaka, Nadal all part of Melbourne Summer Set 10/12/2021 AT 20:59 Countryman Nadal led the tribute to a Spanish sports icon. As I’ve said many times in the past, thank you a thousand times for what you’ve done for our country and for marking the way for so many, the 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Twitter. You were always a benchmark, a friend and a person close to all of us. We will miss you Manolo. You were always unique and special. A hug to your family and a lot of strength in this time. We will never forget you. Felipe VI, King of Spain, posted on Twitter: There are people who become legends and make a country great. Manolo Santana was and always will be one of them. Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez tweeted: “He won Roland Garros, the US Open and Wimbledon, 72 tournaments in total and an Olympic gold that made him a tennis legend and one of the best athletes in our country. My sincere condolences to Manolo Santana’s family, his loved ones and the tennis world. GET THE THOUGHTS IN Tennis Murray leaves Delgado and starts trial with Jan de Witt 10/12/2021 AT 15:43 Roland Garros ‘I am very proud’ – Mauresmo becomes first female tournament director of Roland Garros 09/12/2021 AT 11:37

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/manuel-santana-dies-aged-83-tributes-pour-in-from-rafael-nadal-pedro-sanchez-and-felipe-vi-and-many-_sto8669135/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos