Sports Events in Singapore (Dec 6-12)

Sun Yingsha (left) and Fan Zhendong with their trophies after winning the women’s and men’s singles respectively at the WTT Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena in Singapore. (PHOTO: Dan Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE Here’s an overview of sporting events and developments in Singapore over the past week (6-12 December):

Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha achieve WTT Cup Finals titles in Singapore

Chinese rowers Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha respectively won the men’s and women’s singles titles in the inaugural final of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup at the OCBC Arena on Tuesday (December 7).

Fan of the Men’s World Rankings, who was also recently crowned World Champion, defeated Japan’s No. 5 World Champion Tomokazu Harimoto 4-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5) in the finale .

Meanwhile, the women’s No. 2 Sun recovered from the twin disappointments of losing in both the Tokyo Olympics and the World Women’s Singles Championships to compatriot Wang Yidi 4-2 (11-3, 17-15, 11-6 , 7) to beat. -11, 6-11, 11-8) for the WTT crown.

The four-day tournament marked the return of international table tennis to Singapore after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 700 accredited employees were regularly subjected to rapid antigen testing and players remained in a bubble while in Singapore. WTT said one of the operation’s employees returned a positive test.

Para athletes second place at Asian Youth Para Games

Singapore para-athletes took their second best medal at the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG), after winning five golds, three silvers and two bronzes in the fourth edition of the Games, which will be held on Monday (December 7). was closed in Bahrain.

Swimmer Colin Soon was the top performer with four golds, three personal bests and two national records. After winning three golds last week, the 16-year-old added Monday in the S11-13 100m freestyle (12-16 men’s age group), winning in a national record time of 1 minute and 2 seconds.

Fellow swimmer Darren Chan won his second bronze at the Games when he swam a personal best of 2:42.80 in the SM14 200m medley (men’s 17-18) race.

Boccia athletes Aloysius Gan and Yan Jia Yi took a silver medal in the BC3 mixed pair competition. They defeated Saudi Arabia 5-1 and Iran 9-2, but lost to Thailand 3-7 to settle for second place.

Marc Brian Louis smashes U-20 100m record with amazing effort

Sprinter Marc Brian Louis broke the national 100m record under 20 meters at the Club Zoom Kindred Spirit Series event at the Home of Athletics on Saturday (December 11), setting a great time of 10.39 seconds to break the 13-year record by Calvin Kang of 10.53 seconds to clear .

The record time was just 0.02 seconds away from the senior national record of 10.37 seconds set by UK Shyam in 2001. It was also 0.04 seconds faster than the 2019 SEA Games winning time of 10.35 seconds by Malaysian Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi.

It was Louis’ second time breaking a national U-20 record this year, having set the record in the 110m hurdles with a 13.77-second effort at the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi in August.

Singapore youth paddlers Ser Lin Qian and Izaac Quek with their bronze medals at the ITTF World Youth Championships. (PHOTO: Singapore Table Tennis Association)

Youth paddlers bronze at ITTF World Championships

Singapore youth paddlers Izaac Quek and Ser Lin Qian took three bronze medals at the ITTF World Youth Championships, held from December 2-8 in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal.

Izaac had defeated Portuguese Tiago Abiodun 4-1 in the round of 16 and Belgian Tom Closset 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the boys’ singles Under-15. However, he lost 0-4 to the Japanese Sora Matsushima and was satisfied with the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Lin Qian defeated Belarusian Veranika Varabyova 4-2 in the round of 16 of the U-15 girls’ singles, then defeated Germany’s Annet Kaufmann 4-2 in the quarter-finals. However, she also succumbed in the semifinals and lost 1-4 to the Japanese Miwa Harimoto.

Izaac teamed up with Taiwanese Chang Yu-an in the U-15 boys’ doubles event, beating Brazilian Leonardo Iizuka Kenzo and United States Nandan Naresh 3-1 in the quarterfinals. They lost their draw in the semi-final against Sora and Frenchman Felix Lebraun 0-3 to settle for the bronze.

Meanwhile, Clarence Chew also took a bronze medal in the men’s doubles competition at the World Table Tennis Feeder tournament held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from December 7-10.

He had reached the semifinals with Austrian Alexander Chen after beating the pair of Callum Evans (Wales) and Sarun Yingyuenyong (Thailand) 3-1 in the quarterfinals. However, Chew and Chen were defeated 1-3 in the semifinals by Japan’s Yuta Tanaka and Jo Yokotani.

Xavier Teo and Charmaine Chang Take Open Titles at National Bowling Championships

National bowlers Xavier Teo and Charmaine Chang took their first-ever Open titles at the Singapore National and National Youth Championships at the Temasek Club on Saturday (December 11).

20-year-old Teo had qualified fourth for the Men’s Open Stepladder Finals, beating Muhammad Danial Zheng Yi and Cheah Ray Han before reaching the grand final, beating Isaac Ngin 257-182.

Chang, 22, also had to beat Arianne Tay and Charlene Lim in the Women’s Open ladder final before beating Colleen Pee 236-232 in the Grand Final.

The league returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured 738 bowlers in various age categories.

Men’s floorballers finish last in the World Championship for the 5th time in a row

Singapore’s national floorball team has finished last in the World Cup for the fifth time in a row, after a winless campaign in Helsinki that ended in a 2-4 loss to the United States on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

While the world’s No. 16 started the competition with a narrow 8-9 loss to the world’s No. 11, Canada, they suffered a shocking defeat to the No. 34 of the Philippines (4-9), before losing to both Estonia in 10th place (2-13) and Thailand in 14th place (6-11).

The American defeat also marked veteran player Syazni Ramlee’s last game for the national team.

SingaCup competition, activities from December 15 to 19

The SingaCup youth football competition will be held in Singapore from December 15 to 19, and features a lineup of both physical and virtual activities such as face-to-face football matches, online FIFA matches, FIFA celebrity face-offs and meet and greet sessions with renowned football players and coaches.

The event will see the return of personal soccer through 4v4 youth soccer matches and soccer day camps. The 4v4 matches will take place on December 18-19 at The Cage Sports Park and there will be three categories of Under-14, Under-16 and Open (girls only).

The SingaCup also organizes football camps for young people aged 13 to 17. These camps are open to young people of all levels, including those with special needs. An additional all-inclusive camp for young people with special needs is also being organized in collaboration with SingaChamps, which provides sports and art training to young people with autism.

The event will also include an online FIFA competition with two categories, an individual 1v1 category and an 11v11 team category. Winners of the 1v1 FIFA category have a chance to win from a $1,120 cash prize pool, while teams in the 11v11 category compete for a $2,000 pool.

Fans can also be entertained by the likes of Haneri (Daphne Khoo), Iryan Fandi, Zaiful Nizam and more as they face off against celebrities as they battle it out to discover the best FIFA player among them. There will also be an online question-and-answer session, as well as meet-and-greet sessions with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Cho So Hyun, Lyon defender Ellie Carpenter and West Ham Women’s U-21 coach Stephen Opoka.

To see the exciting lineup of programs and competitions, viewers can head to SingaCups facebook page and YouTube channel.

Opening of the Global Sports Innovation Center

The Global Sports Innovation Center Powered by Microsoft (GSIC) opened its Asia-Pacific headquarters in the Singapore Sports Hub on Tuesday (Dec. 7) and welcomes companies to develop innovation projects and share knowledge and expertise in the sports industry.

GSIC will provide world-class resources and support to sports organizations, government agencies, educational institutions and entrepreneurs in accelerating the growth of the local sports technology ecosystem, as well as supporting the digital transformation of the local sports entities.

It will focus on seven areas: applied research, innovation and training; business network; start-ups and companies; solutions showcase; Microsoft Partners solutions; digital transformation consultancy services; and exercise forever.

Sport Singapore has also announced that the third wave of the Enterprise Innovation and Capability Development Grant is open for applications. GSIC will be part of this panel’s assessment to identify potential pioneers for the sports technology world.

