No Trouble, No Barbs: Australia’s New Test Captain Pat Cummins Lets Cricket Do the Talking | Australia cricket team

WWith federal elections on the horizon, Australia can soon expect media frenzy to comb the language patterns of party communication, parsing the signs, slogans and subliminal messages for revealing insights into our leaders. While, as Richard Flanagan writes, words are usually used to keep us asleep, not wake us up, this work usually tells us something about how campaigns and their leaders like to be seen.

If the specialists were to run Pat Cummins’ words through the software, one word would prevail: calm. It was the first word he used to describe himself after becoming a captain. Talking about Cummins a week earlier, teammate James Pattinson used the same word. Cummins explained his response to Joe Root and Dawid Malans threatening a partnership last week, saying the team was calm[with] do not panic. Nathan Lyon twice said Cummins was calm through the first Test. So did Mike Hussey, noticing the calm feeling around the team. Coach Justin Langer also proclaimed his composure.

The theme for Cummins’ leadership style is clear. It’s diametrically opposed to life under intense, pre-intervention Langer. And, unlike many of our elected leaders, the first test showed signs that Cummins is able to deliver on its promise.

Possibly forgotten amid the runs, wickets and routing was the apparent lack of carry-on luggage. In the past, spreading stumps on the first ball of the series at a foaming Gabba could have resulted in a barking cordon. An overzealous hair blowing between friends was as aggressive as it could get.

Later in the test, when frustration grew in proportion to the shadows as Joe Root and Dawid Malan blasted through, we heard no gibberish from under the lid of Marnus Labuschagnes, forced humor from behind the stumps or microphones that happened to pop up to capture both. lay. Instead, we had debutant Alex Carey, whose presence imbued the kind of certainty and maturity a parent could hope for when encountering a debuting nanny. Eight catches showed dust to support the optics. Carey just seems to be an adult.

Travis Head bombed everyone before being irradiated, accepting Mark Woods’ apology in good faith. Earlier, Cameron Green apologized to his skipper for celebrating his first wicket too much. It all has the smell of, shall we say, genuine humility. More evidence is needed to trust it.

Where was the problem? Where were the barbs? Where were the little heists in play as the opponents sighed, waiting for the chat to end? Each example above is just a minor thing and perhaps it is selective that the broadcast was a victim of the Covid border wars after all. Despite Cummins being firmly in the grip of his captaincy, this was a bit like a no-fuss win. There are tougher tests, and so on.

Does Cummins really believe he can both win and let cricket do the talking? If so, he is rejecting decades of accepted national wisdom that he must sleigh to succeed. Cue many of the former generation on the first test media jobs, waving that doctrinal flag with quintessential enthusiasm last week.

Australian players congratulate Mitchell Starc after taking the wicket from Rory Burns on the first pitch of the Ashes series. Photo: Dave Hunt/EPA

The latest and most egregious chapter in Shane Warnes’ nasty vendetta against Mitchell Starc has been well covered. Elsewhere, one of Ian Chappell’s immediate reactions to Travis Heads’ sparkling and unexpected match-winning hundred was that he still didn’t trust him. In a preview of the match, Ian Healy did not ironically ask where James Vince was and whether or not he had retired. The English response to their Australian broadcast was both eye-opening and unsurprising.

But in the end, Langer himself stole the show with his digs at Jack Leach. It came a day after Australia knocked the English spinner out of the game, both him and England for the series. Leach got hit-after-predictable-hit before Root stopped him, because he was already dead. The cricket had done the talking, the effect was clear, the comment superfluous. How did Cummins feel, who said last week: I don’t think you need to go out and fight, I’m a big believer in focusing on your own game? Viewed from a distance, each of their comments has value, it’s just that they are delivered so regularly with one part insight, three parts scorn.

There’s no hashtag for it, but they’re not all ex-players. Adam Gilchrist underlined his class, humility and gravitas when he presented Alex Carey with his baggy green. Ricky Ponting offers the sharpest eye and supernatural ability to name the future. Others, such as Trent Copeland and Chris Rogers, soberly explain the game, combining their own playing expertise with knowledge and research, both current and transferable. Professional antagonism is not in the repertoire.

Looks like Cummins wants to do it that way too. His demeanor has echoes of the ex-Wallabies captain, John Eales, both immaculate physical specimens whose specialist skill made them unlikely captains, but somehow unavoidable. Last week, the headlines rang out to the tune of Perfect Pat. John Eales was simply known as Nobody, because Nobodys Perfect. Eales was composed, imperturbable. Working with coach Rod Macqueen, they eschew the conventional understanding of concepts like passion; Macqueen said passion is often an excuse for those who haven’t done their prep teams, often know they fall short in some way, but believe that by trying harder and being aggressive they will somehow up the game. to win.

Cummins has already made it clear that he is not perfect, but Australia will be well served by a captain more attuned to this way of thinking than the prevailing philosophy of his predecessors.