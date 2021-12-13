North Carolina homicide-suicide at private tennis club leaves couple dead





A 64-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a woman at a tennis club in Wilmington, North Carolina this week, before turning the gun on himself, police said. Police were called to the Holly Tree Racquet Club around 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday over reports of a shooting. The female victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene after a Wilmington Police officer attempted to provide life-saving assistance. The suspect, 64-year-old Dimitre Dimitrov, was taken to a local hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but was later pronounced dead. The Holly Tree Racquet Club regularly hosts clinics for children on its 10 tennis courts, which are located just a few miles from the beach. Alleged ZAC STACY ATTACK VICTIM SAYS ABUSE BEGAN IN MAY, DID NOT REPORT: ‘I BELIEVED IT WAS MY FAULT Wilmington Police said no one else was injured. “No children were physically injured in this shooting. This is an isolated incident and is domestic in nature,” police said this week. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and her family.” Dimitrov and the victim were going through a divorce at the time, and both filed charges of physical and verbal abuse against each other in court files. WECT reports. They were also embroiled in a custody battle for their 12-year-old son after they split in September, according to the local news channel. “The tragic event that happened last night at the Holly Tree racket club was the result of a domestic violence dispute between a man and his wife. The man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. The victims were not members of our tennis facility Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved,” the tennis club said in a statement to the local news channel. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP According to a study in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

