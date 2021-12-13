Hockey for boys: 25 players to watch





sr. F Tiernan Curley, Fairfield Prep: He was a standout for a few seasons, having two hat-tricks and a six-point game for the No. 1 Jesuits last year.

sr. D. Grant Curtis, Notre Dame-West Haven: Captain will anchor the blue line for the No. 2 Green Knights.

Sr. D. Brendan Frost, Greenwich: A name that came to mind from some of the opposing coaches who spoke of the Cardinals, a team highly regarded in some circles. Jr. F Tommy Guidone, North Haven: He was a key part of the North Haven SCC Division II champions last year. The team has a few back.

Sister D Brenden Hilinski, Sheehan: Has been an important piece for the Titans for four seasons, a big, physical defender with a big shot. Sr. F Finn Hoey, Fairfield: A standout for last year’s surprise Mustangs, he’s back for a team opponents don’t expect to backfire. Sr. D Braeden Humphrey, Newington co-op: A striking skater who jumps in offensively. Sister D Zach Jager, Trumbull: A name that came up a few times from FCIAC coaches, an all-state second-team squad last season. Jr. G Beau Johnson, New Canaan: He has made it big in big games for the Rams a few times in recent years. Jr. F Johnny Karafa, St. Joseph: Also a standout on the Cadets’ everlasting lacrosse team. Jr. D Peter Lewis, Greenwich: Entering his third season as a junior, another key to a solid Cardinals defense. Sr. F. Nick Megdanis, New Canaan: After a fine second year for the Rams, he left for Taft, but has returned this season (while defender Shane Mettler left for Taft this year). sr. D. Luke Noonan, Fairfield Prep: A two-way defender and captain for the Jesuits, an all-state last year. sr. G Markus Paltauf, Newtown/New Fairfield: “I put pucks for a living,” says his Twitter bio, and he’s been putting a lot of them in for the Nighthawks over the past three years. Sr. F. Eric Pereira, Ridgefield: The No. 7 Tigers are coming off a tough season, but Pereira can help them bounce back. fr. F Gennaro Pompano, East Haven: The talented rookie has attracted attention in the competition (and around the preparatory schools). Also a potential lacrosse highlight. Sr. D Austin Pszczolkowski, Southington co-op: Southington/Coginchaug/Westbrook is new this year with the hosts split from Hall. Pszczolkowski is also a standout on the Blue Knights football team. Sister F Dylan Reynolds, Xavier: He will be one of several key players in what is expected to be an in-depth Falcons team. sr. F. Jack Roberts, Lyman Hall: Over 100 points in a fine high school career, he will lead a team with some potential. sr. C Aksel Sather, Fairfield Prep: Strong on both sides of the ice and he has scored big goals in big games. Sr. G Chris Schofield, Darien: When it comes to his turn, he has been as good as any goalkeeper in recent years. Sister D Ryan Spengler, Darien: A big, physical defender who will play the big minutes before the Blue Wave. Jr. F Charlie Swanson, Fairfield: Scored a goal in the Mustangs’ comeback win against New Canaan last year, giving them the idea that something was up. soft. F Niko Tournas, JBWA: Highly regarded attacker transferred from Amity. “A game-changer,” says an opposing coach. Sister F Damon Zurolo, Cheshire: A cunning attacker with a good shot at a team looking to attack.

