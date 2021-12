Arsenal hammer Leicester four-point lead over Chelsea at top of Women’s Super League table

Arsenal opened a four-point lead at the top of the WSL thanks to a 4-0 win over Leicester at the bottom of the table. Jordan Nobbs opened the scoring for an Arsenal side looking to come back after losing the FA Cup final to Chelsea and after a midweek win at their own 4-0 home against Barcelona in the Champions League. Vivianne Miedema doubled their lead ten minutes before half time and Leicesters were not helped when Jemma Purfield was sent off two minutes before half time. Barclays FA WSL Rose goal hands Reading shock win over champions Chelsea 3 HOURS AGO A late brace from Frida Maanum added some shine to the deficit. The win comes 24 hours after title rivals Chelsea suffered a shocking loss to Reading. Elsewhere, Tottenham moved back into the top three after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Remi Allen had given the home side a surprising lead, but a penalty from Kyah Simon and winner Rachel Williams saw the North Londoners fight back to take the three points. Previously, Manchester United were 2-0 winners of Champions League hopefuls Brighton thanks to goals from Hayley Ladd and Vlda Boe Risa. Ellen White of Manchester City Women celebrates after scoring their third goal during the Barclays FA Women’s Super League match between Birmingham City Women and Manchester City Women at St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium on 12 December 2021 Image Credit: Getty Images Birmingham and Manchester City played a thriller with Ellen White netting a last minute winner for City in a 3-2 win. Christie Murrays’ penalty had put Birmingham ahead before Georgia Stanway equalized for the visitors. Louise Quinn regained Birmingham advantage, but they were again fed back by Lauren Hemp. As the game looked to be heading for a draw, White struck late and gave City the much-needed victory to keep their top-three hopes alive. Everton and West Ham played a 1-1 draw after Toni Duggans’ goal for the Toffees overturned Zaneta Wynes’ opening game for the visitors. Barclays FA WSL Arteta praises Gabriel’s ‘character’ after Brazilian defender fends off robbers in remarkable video 01/12/2021 AT 13:21 Barclays FA WSL Kerr signs new Chelsea deal until 2024 16/11/2021 AT 15:38

