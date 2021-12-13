The Ashes, Australia A vs England Lions, result, scorecard, stats, Bryce Street, Michael Neser, second Test News





Matthew Renshaw made England’s Sunshine State’s woes official on Sunday, proving the unlikely bowling hero on the final day of Australia’s Axis clash with the Lions. On the previous day, Australias best-of-the-rest looked on track to woo the Test side and claim huge victory in the second-biggest game in town. Aussie opener Bryce Street – who may have auditioned to replace David Warner in Adelaide – was unbeaten with 119 runs in the second innings, while Nic Maddinson and Mitch Marsh also put in a fast half-century. Catch every moment of The Ashes live and without commercials while playing on Kayo. Join now for only $5 for 2 months of Kayo Basic. New customers only, ends December 13. But the England Lions did not go down without a fight, and after Australia’s declaration, James Bracey took the reins. His relaxed century set the tone for the visitors, who had clearly decided it was too far to chase 324 runs in one day. Michael Neser and Mark Steketee continued to pull the right moves for the test selection. Steketee tricked Bracey into misplaying a pull shot, which was comfortably taken by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. The two Queensland-based quicks will be eagerly awaiting Josh Hazlewoods’ prognosis after he suffered pain following the Gabba test, with Foxsports.com.au revealing Hazlewood will likely miss. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 5th test is Day/Night in Hobart | 01:06 But even without Bracey, the English managed to keep the game on their own (very slow) terms. Braceys partner Ben Foakes scored just 10 runs out of 39 deliveries he faced without Bracey as copilot. Given their dominance on day three, a draw would have been hard to swallow for the Aussies, but as the sun began to set over Brisbane, it seemed a possibility. But as his specialist bowling teammates struggled for answers, all-rounder Matthew Renshaw claimed the most crucial wicket of the day, shattering England’s hopes of sharing the spoils. His right-arm off-spin proved too difficult for Foakes to decode, and the ball sailed straight into the stumps to fire him on 73 runs. Captain Nic Maddinson must have realized the significance of Renshaw’s effort as he brought him back into the bowl just two overs later. Renshaw turned down Matt Fisher leg-for-wicket for a duck, finishing the day with impressive numbers of 2-26 from his 14 overs, seven of which were girls. If punters were surprised to see Renshaw snatch two wickets after tea, they would have been incredulous that specialist batter Maddinson threw Dom Bess (25) to put the result beyond doubt. Australia claimed victory by 112 runs, and those bowling with Matthew Renshaws to save the day on their bingo card let out a collective cheer.

