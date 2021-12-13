Week 14 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

Fantasy managers with Dalvin Cook on their roster got a miracle on Thursday night when the Vikings star played surprisingly, going for more than 200 yards. There is no hope of a miracle in Week 14 for managers with D’Andre Swift, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Elijah Mitchell, all of whom have been banned for the final week of the fantasy regular season.

It’s been a healthy week for quarterbacks and a few key receivers and tight ends are either out or have doubts about their standings.

Bye: Foals, dolphins, patriots, eagles

quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, Giants—OUT

Jones (neck) is from for the second consecutive game. Reserve quarterback Mike Glennon starts against the Chargers. Glennon started his first game of the season in Week 13.

Andy Dalton, Bears – DOUBT

Dalton (hand) does not play against the Packers, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He had started the previous two games for rookie Justin Fields, who is back in the starting lineup for the first time since Week 11.

walk back

Joe Mixon, Bengal — ASKABLE

Mixon (illness) is leaning towards playing against the 49ers, according to multiple reports. He tested negative for the flu and COVID-19 and did not participate in Friday’s training, by Ben Baby from ESPN. Mixon has not missed a game this season.

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift, Lions—OUT

Swift (shoulder) was ruled out against the Broncos and “is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve”, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Swift missed his first game of the season for the 1-10-1 Lions last week after an early exit on Thanksgiving.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams—OUT

Henderson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, forcing him out of Monday night’s division game with the Cardinals. He missed his second game of the season in Week 13 due to a thigh injury. Backup Sony Michel reprises his role as Henderson in a crucial game for Los Angeles.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers – OUT

Mitchell (concussion/knee) was excluded for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. San Francisco’s outbreak that regressed was already in concussion protocol and underwent an MRI on his knee that revealed an “irritation.” The 49ers’ running back room has been decimated – Trey Sermon and Trenton Cannon were both placed on reserve for injured in the past 10 days.

Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty are taking over the ongoing work, though receiver Deebo Samuel may return this week.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals – WOUNDED RESERVE

Edmonds (ankle) is a game decision for Monday night’s game against the Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury said:. Edmonds last played against the 49ers in Week 9 before landing on an injured reserve.

Tony Pollard, Cowboys—ASKABLE

Pollard (foot) is a game time decision en route to Sunday’s division game against Washington. Dallas prepares to walk back without his explosive backup, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The team added JaQuan Hardy back from the practice squad for depth behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos — QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (hip/shoulder) remains doubtful ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions. Denver’s veteran running back missed his first game of the season in Week 13 and Javonte Williams passed for 178 yards of total offense on 29 touches.

Jamaal Williams, Lions—OUT

Williams ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 listshut him out against the Broncos. He started in Swift’s place on Week 13 and finished with a total of 80 yards. The Detroit running back work is shared between Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebbuike.

Michael Carter, Jets—OUT

Carter (concussion) will not play against the Saints, the third straight game the rookie will miss. Tevin Coleman, Carter’s backup, was also ruled out with a concussion. Ty Johnson will benefit if these two players are sidelined.

JD McKissic, Washington Football Team—AQUESTABLE

McKissic (concussion) will not play in a division game against the Cowboys, according to Schefter. This is the second game in a row that McKissic will miss. Antonio Gibson was more than usual involved in the passing game with McKissic sidelined a week ago.

Kenyan Drake, Raiders – WOUNDED RESERVE

Drake broke his foot in a Week 13 loss to Washington and will miss the rest of the season. according to Rapoport. He is the second biggest rusher in Las Vegas, behind Josh Jacobs.

Mark Ingram II, Saints—OUT

Ingram was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the New Orleans game against the Jets. Alvin Kamara returns to the Saints lineup this week after a four-week absence.

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen, Chargers—OUT

All ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and was ruled out against the Giants. Quarterback Justin Herbert is without his main target.

Eric Hartline-US TODAY Sports

Deebo Samuel, 49ers — DOUBT

Samuel (groin) is going to play against the Bengals, according to a report by Schefter. The dynamic San Francisco playmaker missed Week 13, a loss to Seattle.

Mike Williams, Chargers—ACTIVE

Williams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 roster and is expected to play against the Giants on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He steps out in the No. 1 receiver role with Keenan Allen out.

Tee Higgins, Bengals – ASKABLE

Higgins (ankle) is expected to play against the 49ers, according to a report by Rapoport. Higgins has only missed two games this season and none since Week 4.

Brandin Cooks, Texans — ASKABLE

Cooks (back) leftovers questionable ahead of the Seahawks game. He has not missed a game this season.

Julio Jones, Titans—ACTIVE

Jones (hamstring) was activated from an injured reserve and will play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to a report by Rapoport. He last played in Week 9 and appeared in only six games for Tennessee this season.

Elijah Moore, Jets — WOUNDED RESERVE

Moore (quadriceps) landed on an injured reserve on Saturday, shortening a breakthrough rookie season, according to multiple reports. He will have to miss at least three games.

Corey Davis, Jets — WOUNDED RESERVE

Davis (groin) was added to the injured reserve earlier this week. After that he will miss the rest of the season undergo surgery.

Randall Cobb, Packers — RESERVE WOUNDED

Cobb (groin) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He will miss at least three games.

Kenny Golladay, Giants — DOUBT

Golladay (ribs) is expected to play against the Chargers, according to multiple reports. The great New York signing has missed three games this season due to a foul-packed injury.

Sterling Shepard, Giants – REQUEST

Shepard (quadriceps) is also expected to be available against LA, according to multiple reports. He last played for NY in Week 8.

Kadarius Toney, Giants—OUT

Toney (oblique) not expected to play against the Chargers, according to multiple reports. His rookie season was marred by injury. He has barely been able to stay on the field after his week 5 breakout. This week will be the third in a row he misses.

Tight ends

Darren Waller, Raiders—OFF

Waller (knee/back) was ruled out against the Chiefs. The top option of Las Vegas will miss its second game in a row. This again opens the door for Foster Moreau; Moreau only caught one pass with Waller on the sidelines last week.

TJ Hockenson, Lions – DOUBT

Hockenson (hand) remains doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Broncos after missing Friday practice. He has played in all games of the season so far.

David Njoku, Browns—OUT

Njoku ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was excluded against the Ravens, a major divisional matchup.

More Fantasy & NFL: