Tiurnev takes MTA Open title





ANTALYA/STARNBERG, December 12, 2021 After his first win on the ATP Challenger Tour on home soil in St. Petersburg in March, Yevgenii Tiurnevi has won his second career title. The 24-year-old Russian lifted the trophy from the 31,440 MTA Open held on clay courts and hosted by the Megasaray Tennis Academy in Antalya, Turkey. Tiurnev fought past Ukrainian lucky loser Oleg Prihodko 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday’s singles final. The world No. 320 took advantage of five of his 15 breakpoint chances to seal the win in two hours and four minutes. Number 9 seed Tiurnev fought his way to the championship game via the bottom half of the draw with victories over Swiss qualifier Damien Wenger, Romanian wildcard entry Alexandru Jecan, Alexander Lazarov of Bulgaria and seventh favorite Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina The Gatchina native won 4,400 prize money and 50 ATP ranking points. MTA Open’da ampiyon Evgenii Tiurneva Deputy Foreign Minister of Trophies for Athletes @frkkymkc, TTF Bakan @TTFCengizdurmus, Antalya Genlik Spor l Manager @YGrhan, Ahinler Holding Executive Board Minister Kemal ahin and TTF board member Ibrahim Okum. 🔗 https://t.co/0LLvE7S07W pic.twitter.com/RJq6Ri8Slv Tennis Federation (@TTForgtr) December 12, 2021 Hsu/Krutykh claim double title On Saturday, Yu Hsiou Hsu from Chinese Taipei and Oleksii Krutykh from Ukraine took the doubles title. The No. 2 seeds beat the No. 3 seeds Sanjar Fayzievi from Uzbekistan and Markos Kalovelonis of Greece 6-1, 7-6 (5). The final lasted an hour and 19 minutes. By claiming their first team title, Hsu and Krutykh split 1,700 prize money and earned 50 ATP Doubles Ranking points.

