Penn State men’s hockey slips past Wisconsin in overtime after third-period collapse | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

After an early 4-1 loss to Wisconsin on Friday, Penn State had a shot at round two in a crucial redemption game with the Badgers on Saturday.

Despite nearly wiping out a three-goal lead, Guy Gadowsky and his company answered the call and settled things in a 5-4 win in overtime.

Unlike the previous two-team matchup, in which neither team was able to score positive points in the first round, junior striker Connor MacEachern got the action going early in game two.

His goal in the opening two minutes of the opening period, along with 20 shots from the blue and white, set a different tone than Penn States showed last time.

Junior striker Kevin Wall reinforced this idea with the second goal of the game just six minutes later, but the Badgers weren’t going to go down so easily, scoring on their fourth shot of the game just a few runs later.

As quickly as the pace started to pick up, the Nittany Lions held the 2-1 lead going into the first break.

Goals from freshman forwards Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev made it quite a struggle for Wisconsin in the second, a three-goal lead that the Badgers could not overcome.

The Badgers made a solid effort to get back into the game, scoring two goals in the third period to bring them in, but Penn State finished the game just a league above red and white on Saturday.

Wall disqualified

Right after scoring the second goal of the night for Nittany Lions, Wall wasted little time before making another stupid mistake for Penn State, the kind that cost his team dearly all season.

While his second goal turned the tide of the game in favor of Gadowsky and his company, it was just fifteen seconds after Wall made contact with the head of a Wisconsin striker that knocked him out of the rest of the game.

Shortly after, the Badgers would score on the power play.

Wall is Penn State’s top scorer this season, equaling MacEachern with 11 goals. Not having him in the rotation sticks out since the junior is one of the brightest spots on the roster this year.

Even with a 2-0 lead, Penn State cannot afford to have one of its most valuable players sidelined for an errant game.

Shoe comes out strong

While freshman forward Ben Schoen doesn’t always fill the stats, the Maumee, Ohio native proved his worth in that regard tonight.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Schoen had racked up seven points in the season through two goals and five assists.

In the opening period alone, the freshmen added two more to that number.

Effective not only as a goalscorer, but also as a facilitator and team player, Schoen assisted Penn States in the second goal of the night and killed the Badgers’ momentum with his third goal of the year.

Additional contributions from atypical scorers is what propelled Penn State when it got the jump on its opponent. If Gadowsky can get more of what his freshmen delivered tonight, it bodes well for his squad in the coming games.

Penn State loses three-goal lead

Leading 4-1 in a game that was completely in their own hands for two periods, Penn State found a way to keep the Badgers back in the game.

Despite taking less than half the shots the Nittany Lions did, Wisconsin led an extremely efficient comeback after 13 strikes in the third period.

The tide was turned after a scrum between sophomore forward Chase McLane and Wisconsin Roman Ahcan looked like a huge penalty for a shot to the head, but a controversial decision kept one of Badgers’ most talented players in the game.

The Blues and Whites would concede two goals in the last 3:41 of the game, one of which came during the Badgers’ empty net.

Gadowsky and his company have some serious work to do when it comes to play in the third period as they have consistently let opponents climb the leaderboard late in games.

