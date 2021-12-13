Max Verstappen wins 2021 Formula 1 title at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 12, 2021. /CFP

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 championship title at the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes entered this race with a draw, both with 390.5. However, Verstappen had the tiebreak of most Grand Prix wins this season, as well as pole position.

Hamilton got off to a good start from the second grid and led the race since the first lap, in which the two nearly collided. His lead over second-placed Verstappen came to almost five seconds after lap 12, while Verstappen had already reported tire problems twice.

The gap widened when the Dutch driver got stuck in a train behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. And when he finally managed to outdo Sainz, he was more than eight seconds behind Hamilton.

As hopes faded for Verstappen, team-mate Sergio Perez, who had been in the lead since lap 15, revived Red Bull’s hopes when he held off Hamilton’s attempt to outdo him, helping Verstappen close the gap.

Perez then gave way to Verstappen after Hamilton overtook Perez.

Verstappen, however, could not seize the opportunity. Hamilton kept his lead in the last ten laps for more than ten seconds.

The biggest drama at the Yas Marina Circuit occurred when Williams Racing’s Nicholas Latifi crashed into the final sector and the safety car had to be called out.

Verstappen, 24, made sure that this golden opportunity did not slip away. He was faster than the seven-time world champion who led the entire race on the last lap and won his first title.

Hamilton and F1 great Michael Schumacher together hold the current record of seven titles.