Tom Brady achieves 700th career TD pass for overtime win against Bills





Tom Brady’s storybook career added a few more must-read chapters Sunday night. In a way almost as cool as Brady himself, the Buccaneers quarterback found receiver Breshad Perriman for a game-winning touchdown to score his 700th career past TD (regular season and playoffs combined) for a thrilling 33-27 overtime. win against the Bills. It was only the second time in Brady’s career (Week 7, 2003) that he threw the deciding score in OT. “It’s pretty rare, you know? But it was very cool,” Brady told reporters. “I’d rather it not come down to that, but in the end they all count the same, you know? And we have to learn from it and we have to move on and of course we play for a division championship next week, which is quite exciting for all of us.” For much of Sunday’s affair, Brady and the Bucs were in control against one of the best defenses in the league, jumping out to a 24-3 lead going into halftime. But a strong surge in the second half from Josh Allen and the Bills’ forceful attack balanced things out at 27 just as regulation ended. After the Tampa defenses got away with a crucial stop, Brady and Co. again the field with 8:48 on the clock. Seven plays into a drive in which Brady found Chris Godwin for a six win and Rob Gronkowski for a big 14-yard piece, the veteran calmly stepped into his throw like a closer on the mound and connected with Perriman on a five-yard strike that he took 53 yards upfield for the game-winning score. The completion was Brady’s 31st of the night, widening the gap he had forged earlier in the game when he passed Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL history. He needed 18 to determine the new brand; he now has 7,156 completions to his credit. “I don’t think about those things,” Brady said when asked what he’s going to do with his latest record paraphernalia. “People tell me they happen, that’s pretty cool. I’ve got some jerseys and things like that, but yeah, it’s pretty neat. It’s just great to have so many people sharing in all those great achievements that, for me “Of course I feel like they’re all team awards after all, so everyone who’s ever had a touchdown pass is a part of something really cool in NFL history, everyone who had a completion in that regard. And of course the guys who came for me to do it like Dan Marino and Peyton [Manning] and Drew and some other incredible players that I always looked up to. So this is a great moment.” On a night when Brady also broke a tie with Brees for the second-most seasons with over 4,000m passes (12), the 44-year-old goes into Week 15 looking as sharp as ever as the leader of a team that can decide the NFC South title. No player has ever been as successful in this position as Brady and it will be a long time before we see anything like it again. Young lions still eager to take out the GOAT will have to keep waiting for a disappointment to come.

