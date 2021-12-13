The only way to solve slow overspeeds in Test cricket





England cricket team were fined 100 per cent of their match money from the first Ashes Test at the Gabba for understating fees, but SEN test crickets Adam Collins doesn’t believe enough is enough. England fell five overs short of goals after time was allowed, with each member of the XI being fined 20% for each overrun where they fell short. The tourists were also penalized with five World Test Championships, further compounding their massive nine-wicket loss to Australia on Saturday. Collins believes it is a problem across the world of cricket and suggested that the current sanctions do not affect players. You can’t go short of 14 overs in a day of cricket, Collins said SEN SA Breakfast on England’s efforts in the field. This is endemic to the way it plays out around the world. This is getting worse, not better; you talk about decade-on-decade, it’s year-on-year now. I don’t think the sanctions are working. Yes, match fees sound significant, 100% of match fees, but how are those fines paid? Are they simply paid by the administration? (Docking) World Test Championship points is a good idea, but I think it should be part of a broader sanction, five points in the WTC probably won’t change the world, and that was a blatant overshoot (by) 14 overs. There was only one solution left in Collins’ mind to solve the problem. Personally, I think there’s only one price signal that will work to resolve overrates and that’s penalties at play, he continued. Until we reach a stage where we were willing to say to the field captain: After the fees have been considered and in conjunction with the match umpire and the umpires on the field, if your X overs short, that will equal a Y run penalty for the opposing team. We have penalty runs in play these days, I don’t think this will ever be resolved until we implement it for slow overspeeds. England have only a few days to lick their wounds before heading to the Adelaide Oval on December 16 for the second test.

