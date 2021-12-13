packers vs. Bears live score, updates, highlights of NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game





The Bears and Packers, one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history, meet for the 204th time Sunday night. This is the second time the two NFC North teams have played this year. The Packers won their first matchup 24-14 in October, and this is where the now famous “I stillown you!” quote came from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is returning from his rib injury that occurred in Week 11. Rodgers hasn’t been in training much in recent weeks due to a toe injury, but he’s also good to go on Sunday night. The Packers open as heavy 12.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It helps that Green Bay is the second seed in the NFL and the NFC with their 9-3 record. The Bears don’t really stand a chance of making the playoffs with their 4-8 record. Sports news is following live score updates and highlights from Packers vs. Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’. Follow below for the full results from the NFL Week 14 game. LAKE: Watch Packers vs. Bears live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) packers vs. bears score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f packers 0 21 17 – – bears 3 24 0 – – packers vs. Bears Live Updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’ (All Eastern.) Third Quarter End: Packers 38, Bears 27 10:53 PM The Packers go three-and-out for the first time since their first drive of the game. 10:49 PM The Bears don’t get a first-down, so they kick the ball back to the Packers. 10:42 PM FIELD GOAL, PACKERS. Crosby’s 20-yard field goal is good to give the Packers a two-ball possession lead. Packers 38, Bears 27. Crosby well from 20.38-27GB with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter. The Packers were shutout in the first quarter, but have scored more points tonight than any game this season and have a good shot at hitting a 50-piece. Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) December 13, 2021 10:34 PM Adams opens the Packers drive with a 16-yard catch to put the Packers on the Bears’ 32-yard line. 10.30 p.m. The Bears have no answer when they go three-and-forth. 10:24 PM TOUCHDOWN, PACKERS. Jones catches a pass from Rodgers and rushes the ball in for a 23-yard touchdown. This second half has all been Packers so far. Packers 35, Bears 27. 10:23 PM FUMBLE. Preston Smith tackles Fields causing the ball to fall out of his hands. Rashan Gary took the ball to make it Packers ball. They are located on the 23-meter line of the Bears. 10:18 PM TOUCHDOWN, PACKERS. Aaron Jones rushes in three yards for a Packers touchdown. Mason Crosby makes the extra point, giving Green Bay the lead back to open the second half. Packers 28, Bears 27. 10:16 PM Dillon rushes 11 yards to get the Packers ready for the 1st & Goal on the Bears 4-yard line. Dillon now has more carries (4) on this drive than in the first half (3) #Packers Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 13, 2021 10:14 PM Adams advances 16 yards for another scoop to put the Packers on the Bears’ 31-yard line. 10:12 PM AJ Dillon opens the second half with an 11-yard run for a Packers first down. End of second quarter: Bears 27, Packers 21 21:57 FIELD GOAL, BEARS. Santos scores a 44-yard field goal to end the half. Bears 27, Packers 21. 9:48 PM TOUCHDOWN, PACKERS. The Packers have another quick response, as Adams scores a 38-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left at halftime. It’s back to a three-point game in under a minute. Bears 24, Packers 21. 9:42 PM TOUCHDOWN, BEARS. Grant runs in the punt return for a 97-yard touchdown. The Bears extend their lead to 10 before halftime. Bears 24, Packers 14. Jakeem Grant Sr.’s 97-yard punt return TD is the longest punt return TD in Bears history, surpassing the previous high of 95 (Johnny Bailey in 1990). Overall, it equals the 10th longest point return TD in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/WiJYhrs08Q ESPN Stats and Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 13, 2021 9:34 PM MarcedesLewis catches a 20-yard pass from Rodgers for a Packers first down. They are on their own 44-yard line. 9:27 PM TOUCHDOWN, BEARS. Damiere Byrd walks in a 54-yard Bears touchdown to give Chicago the lead back. Bears 17, Packers 14. 9:21 PM TOUCHDOWN, PACKERS. Rasul Douglas picks Fields and runs the ball in 55 yards for a Packers touchdown. The Packers scored two touchdowns in just under a minute. Packers 14, Bears 10. 9:15 PM TOUCHDOWN, PACKERS. Lazard catches a two-yard touchdown pass on 4th-&-Goalto put the Packers on the board. Bears 10, packers 7. 9:09 PM Josiah Deguara completes a 25-meter catch and flight to give the Packers a scoop. 9:08 p.m. Davante Adams advances 12 yards to put the Packers on their own 44-yard line. 9:02 PM TOUCHDOWN, BEARS. Jakeem Grant advances 46 yards for a Bears touchdown. The extra point is good too. Bears 10, Packers 0. 8:57 pm The Packers fail to score the field goal, so they kick the ball back to the Bears. First Quarter End: Bears 3, Packers 0 8:51 PM Allen Lazard catches a 32-yard pass for a Packers first down. They are now on their own 44-yard line. 8:51 PM Quinn fires Rodgers for the second time tonight for a nine-yard loss. This is Quinn’s 14th layoff this season. 8:49 PM Aaron Jones catches a 15-meter pass to take down the first Packers first. 8:45 PM FIELD GOAL, BEARS. The Bears put the first points on the board. Cairo Santos makes a 23-yard field goal attempt. Bears 3, Packers 0. 8:39 PM David Montgomery advanced 20 yards to bring the Bears to the Packers 10-yard line. The Bears are now ready for 1st-&-Goal. 8:38 PM Allen Robinson catches an eight-yard pass from Fields for a Bears first on the Packers’ 31-yard line. Robinson has missed the last three games. Glad to see Allen Robinson back on the field as he gets his first catch of the night. A critical five games for him as he clears his franchise tag deal. #bears Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 13, 2021 8:32 pm The Packers go three-and-out. 8:31 PM Robert Quinn fires Aaron Rodgers for an 11-yard loss. The Packers move into third place. 8:28 PM The Bears fail to score the field goal, so they kick the ball to the Packers. 8:24 PM In his first game in three weeks, Justin Fields runs eight yards to take down a Bears first. packers vs. Bears start time Date: sunday 12 december

sunday 12 december Time: 20:20 ET The Packers vs. Bears game starts at 8:20 PM. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. All ‘Sunday Night Football’ games in 2021 are scheduled to start at 8:20 PM. ET. How To Watch Sunday Night Football TV channels: NBC

NBC Live Streams: Peacock, fuboTV packers vs. Bears airs on NBC with announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Michele Tafoya on the sidelines. You can also stream “SundayNight Football” live online with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. Schedule ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2021 Week Date matchup TV channel 14 12 December Bears at Packers NBC 15 Dec 19 Saints at Buccaneers NBC 16 December 26 WFT at Cowboys NBC 17 January 2nd Vikings at Packers NBC

