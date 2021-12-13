Master of clay, Atseye, overpowers Imeh at Rainoil Tennis Open final | The Guardian Nigeria News





Nigerian clay master Henry Atseye and number one woman Oyinlomo Quadre have been crowned winners of this year’s Rainoil Tennis Open Championship. Held on the Clay Court of the Lagos Country Club, in the men’s singles final, Henry Atseye proved why he is the master of clay court in Nigeria when he defeated defending champion and number one, Joseph Imeh, by two consecutive sets of 7 /6 (7/4), 6/2 to emerge as the winner. After receiving his trophy and prize money, Atseye appreciated Rainoil for his support for tennis in the country, pointing out that the Tennis Open provides Nigerian players with an opportunity to interact with clay courts. Oyinlomo Quadre also defended the women’s champion of the annual Rainoil Tennis Open Championship, retaining her title by defeating number one, Marylove Edwards, in two straight sets. Quadre, who came second in the tournament after an injury for about seven months, proved too hard for her opponent to crack as she dominated all sets to end Marylove Edwards’ ambition, for who she met. the first time in her career and the game finished 6-4, 6-1. Speaking at the end of the energy-guzzling encounter, Quadre noted that she is happy to keep the title despite a seven-month layoff. It wasn’t an easy game because there was a lot of tension, but I played my best game and beat an equally good opponent, she said. In her own comments, Marylove admitted to playing against a very good player; say that she did her best, but that her best was not enough to dethrone her. In the men’s doubles event, Mathew Abamu and Michael Chima defeated Henry Atseye and Nnoso Madueke to become winners, while the women’s doubles were won by Omolayo Bamidele and Oyinlomo Quadre Rainoil’s group director, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said in his comments that tennis is a sport he is so passionate about, noting that if invested in it, it will help young Nigerians live very decent lives He urged the players to be more committed and committed to improving their game and thanked Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, for being a good host. Winners in the men’s and women’s singles took home N600,000 and 500,000 respectively, while their runners-up were awarded N300,000 and N250,000 respectively. The winners of the men’s and women’s doubles took home N600,000 and N500,000 respectively.

