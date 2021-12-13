Sports
Final selection Hockey Canada World Juniors
Hockey Canada has announced the roster of 25 players who will represent the Reds and Whites at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.
Forwards Zach Dean, William Dufour, Luke Evangelista, Jack Finley, Hendrix Lapierre, Joshua Roy and Ryan Tverberg, as well as defenders Dameon Hunt and Vincent Iorio are among the latest cuts after a two-game selection camp against the U Sports All-Stars in Calgary.
Striker Cole Perfetti, defender Kaiden Guhle and goalkeeper Dylan Garand return from last year’s team that earned silver.
Kingston Frontenacs center Shane Wright, the league-leader to finish first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, makes the roster as a 17-year-old after missing the cut in 2021.
Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats becomes the first 16-year-old since Connor McDavid to make Canada’s World Juniors roster after a standout camp.
We are delighted to reveal the 25 players who have been given the opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship as we believe this group will give us the best chance of winning a gold medal on home ice, said director from player staff Alan Millar. We were impressed with the level of competition at the camp and knew we would have to make some tough decisions when it came time to call a final roster. Our players and staff look forward to the opportunity to compete for Canadian fans again, and we know this team will embrace the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf as we continue to build on our goal of winning gold.
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships kicks off on Boxing Day and Canada kicks off its tournament against the Czech Republic.
|GOAL TENDERS
|Brett Brochu
|511
|175
|London (OHL)
|2022 Design
|Sebastian Cossa
|67
|203
|Edmonton (WHL)
|DET 2021 (1/15)
|Dylan Garand
|61
|179
|Kamloops (WHL)
|NYR 2020 (4/103)
|DEFENSE
|Lukas Cormier
|510
|176
|Charlottetown (LHJMQ)
|VGK 2020 (3/68)
|Kaiden Guhlea
|63
|203
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|MTL 2020 (1/16)
|Carson Lambos
|61
|195
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|MIN 2021 (1/26)
|Ryan ORourke
|61
|172
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|MIN 2020 (2/39)
|Owen Power
|65
|214
|Michigan (NCAA)
|BUF 2021 (1/1)
|Donovan Sebrango
|61
|200
|Grand Rapids (AHL)
|DET 2020 (3/63)
|Ronan Seeley
|61
|192
|Everett (WHL)
|CAR 2020 (7/208)
|I’m Zellweger
|510
|175
|Everett (WHL)
|ANA 2021 (2/34)
|FORWARD
|Connor Bedard
|59
|180
|Regina (WHL)
|2023 Design
|Xavier Bourgault
|60
|172
|Shawinigan (LHJMQ)
|EDM 2021 (1/22)
|Mavrik Bourque
|511
|185
|Shawinigan (LHJMQ)
|FROM 2020 (1/30)
|Will Cuylle
|63
|210
|Windsor (OHL)
|NYR 2020 (2/60)
|Elliot Desnoyers
|511
|172
|Halifax (LHJMQ)
|PHI 2020 (5/135)
|Ridly Greig
|511
|164
|Brandon (WHL)
|OTT 2020 (1/28)
|Dylan Gunther
|62
|181
|Edmonton (WHL)
|AR 2021 (1/9)
|Kent Johnson
|61
|165
|Michigan (NCAA)
|CBJ 2021 (1/5)
|Mason McTavish
|62
|207
|Peterborough (OHL)
|ANA 2021 (1/3)
|Jake Neighbors
|60
|197
|Edmonton (WHL)
|SBL 2020 (1/26)
|Perfect Cole
|511
|177
|Manitoba (AHL)
|WPG 2020 (1/10)
|Justin deaf
|511
|182
|Vancouver (WHL)
|VLA 2020 (3/87)
|Logan Stank Furnace
|58
|170
|Kamloops (WHL)
|FROM 2021 (2/47)
|Shane Wright
|61
|187
|Kingston (OHL)
|2022 Design
