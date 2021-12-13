



Hockey Canada has announced the roster of 25 players who will represent the Reds and Whites at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. Forwards Zach Dean, William Dufour, Luke Evangelista, Jack Finley, Hendrix Lapierre, Joshua Roy and Ryan Tverberg, as well as defenders Dameon Hunt and Vincent Iorio are among the latest cuts after a two-game selection camp against the U Sports All-Stars in Calgary. Striker Cole Perfetti, defender Kaiden Guhle and goalkeeper Dylan Garand return from last year’s team that earned silver. Kingston Frontenacs center Shane Wright, the league-leader to finish first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, makes the roster as a 17-year-old after missing the cut in 2021. Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats becomes the first 16-year-old since Connor McDavid to make Canada’s World Juniors roster after a standout camp. We are delighted to reveal the 25 players who have been given the opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship as we believe this group will give us the best chance of winning a gold medal on home ice, said director from player staff Alan Millar. We were impressed with the level of competition at the camp and knew we would have to make some tough decisions when it came time to call a final roster. Our players and staff look forward to the opportunity to compete for Canadian fans again, and we know this team will embrace the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf as we continue to build on our goal of winning gold. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships kicks off on Boxing Day and Canada kicks off its tournament against the Czech Republic. GOAL TENDERS Brett Brochu 511 175 London (OHL) 2022 Design Sebastian Cossa 67 203 Edmonton (WHL) DET 2021 (1/15) Dylan Garand 61 179 Kamloops (WHL) NYR 2020 (4/103) DEFENSE Lukas Cormier 510 176 Charlottetown (LHJMQ) VGK 2020 (3/68) Kaiden Guhlea 63 203 Prince Albert (WHL) MTL 2020 (1/16) Carson Lambos 61 195 Winnipeg (WHL) MIN 2021 (1/26) Ryan ORourke 61 172 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) MIN 2020 (2/39) Owen Power 65 214 Michigan (NCAA) BUF 2021 (1/1) Donovan Sebrango 61 200 Grand Rapids (AHL) DET 2020 (3/63) Ronan Seeley 61 192 Everett (WHL) CAR 2020 (7/208) I’m Zellweger 510 175 Everett (WHL) ANA 2021 (2/34) FORWARD Connor Bedard 59 180 Regina (WHL) 2023 Design Xavier Bourgault 60 172 Shawinigan (LHJMQ) EDM 2021 (1/22) Mavrik Bourque 511 185 Shawinigan (LHJMQ) FROM 2020 (1/30) Will Cuylle 63 210 Windsor (OHL) NYR 2020 (2/60) Elliot Desnoyers 511 172 Halifax (LHJMQ) PHI 2020 (5/135) Ridly Greig 511 164 Brandon (WHL) OTT 2020 (1/28) Dylan Gunther 62 181 Edmonton (WHL) AR 2021 (1/9) Kent Johnson 61 165 Michigan (NCAA) CBJ 2021 (1/5) Mason McTavish 62 207 Peterborough (OHL) ANA 2021 (1/3) Jake Neighbors 60 197 Edmonton (WHL) SBL 2020 (1/26) Perfect Cole 511 177 Manitoba (AHL) WPG 2020 (1/10) Justin deaf 511 182 Vancouver (WHL) VLA 2020 (3/87) Logan Stank Furnace 58 170 Kamloops (WHL) FROM 2021 (2/47) Shane Wright 61 187 Kingston (OHL) 2022 Design

