Bears WR Jakeem Grant goes 97 yards for NFL first kick return touchdown this season





Green Bay, Wisconsin — Jakeem Grant loves the left sideline at Lambeau Field. About eight minutes after the Chicago Bears receiver scored Chicago’s first touchdown on a jet sweep, taking 46 yards down the Green Bay Packers sideline in the end zone, Grant returned a 97-yard punt for a touchdown after the two-minute warning. in the first half, the longest punt return touchdown in Bears history. It took 14 weeks into the season for the NFL to see its first punt return for a touchdown. Grant caught the ball inside the 5-yard line, started to his right, felt the Packers approach him, and cut back to the left to race down the sidelines to the end zone. Grant has now returned four points for touchdowns throughout his career. The game gave Chicago a 24-14 lead. HE IS GONE!!! 97 meters to the house!@_TheDreamIsHere | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/wO9dwp6Ibh Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 13, 2021 Two games, two pick sixes. For the second straight game at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas returned an interception for a touchdown. He beat Darnell Mooney to the ball on the left sideline, picked up the pass from Justin Fields that was thrown in a little too far and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-10 lead in the second quarter . In Packers’ final game before the bye, Douglas Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford knocked out and returned 33 yards for a touchdown. This is the first time since 2015, the Packers have had multiple pick sixs in a season, and Douglas has both. Douglas is the same player who actually won the October 28 game with the Arizona Cardinals with a walk-off interception in the end zone just weeks after the Packers picked him from the Cardinals’ training squad. .@ rd32_era WITH THE 55-YARD PICK-SIX!#ProBowlVote | #CHIVsGB | #GoPackGo NBC pic.twitter.com/IzdL8Feo5J Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 13, 2021 Chicago Bears Run Back Jakeem Grant turned on his afterburners to give the Bears their first landing of the night against the Green Bay Packers. The game will end as a 46-yard passing touchdown by Justin Fields, but it was actually a well-executed jet sweep that pulled Grant from close to midfield in second and fourth on Chicago’s third offensive drive. The Bears sent five lead blockers to the left side of the scrimmage to create gaps for Grant to run through, reaching a maximum speed of 20.86 miles per hour, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Grant was tiptoeing down the sidelines as he reached the end zone and was barely able to stay within bounds to score. The touchdown gave Chicago a 10-0 lead over the Packers with 11:17 to play in the second quarter. The piece is the longest reception of Grant’s career. According to ESPN Stats and Information, he got 50 yards after the catch on the game, and is right for his most yards after the catch in a game in his career. JAKEEM THE DREAM. #DaBears : #CHIVsGB on NBC

