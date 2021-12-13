Bizarre Andre Russell moment stuns cricket fans

Andre Russell survived to be thrown in a mind-boggling Big Bash incident on Sunday night. Photo: Fox Sports

Gun West Indian recruit Andre Russell found himself at the center of a bizarre incident at the Big Bash on Sunday night power the Melbourne Stars home to an impressive win over the Sydney Thunder.

Russell’s unbeaten 42 from 21 balls proved the difference when the Stars racked up a goal of 152 in 17.1 overs, with the stunning innings earning a bigger crowd than 4,314.

‘EMBARRASSING’: Cricket world stunned after Ashes’ ‘catastrophic’ failure

‘VERY WEIRD’: Shane Warne questions crucial Ashes decision

The superstar, banned from socializing with teammates under strict biosecurity protocols for the last day of his Cricket Australia-imposed quarantine period, epitomized what turned out to be a tumultuous Sunday night.

Nothing emphasized that fact better than a moment in the 15th when the great Windies icon appeared to be the victim of Thunder spinner, Tanveer Sangha.

Russell tried to crush Sangha over the onside boundary six times, but missed his shot and saw the ball seep back to his center stump.

Rather than walking back to the pavilion in disgust at himself, Russell got the happiest reprieve after the ball failed to release the stirrups, despite rolling into the stumps.

It was one of those rare moments that happens in cricket from time to time as viewers expressed their disbelief at the crazy scenes.

What happened there? Tanveer Sangha can’t believe it, former Australian Brendan Julian said in a Fox Sports report.

No way, that’s so unfortunate. That shot in the middle stump. That couldn’t hit the stumps any harder.

Sangha – who buried his head in his hands in disbelief at his accident – told reporters after the game that he still had no explanation.

I couldn’t really believe it, Sangha said.

Sometimes it is what it is and you just have to live with it.

Russell tried his luck again after getting the rope in no time when he dipped the ball to Daniel Sams at the end of the 16th, with the third umpire hurting over every corner before ruling it was six instead from.

Story continues

Andre Russell’s punching power for the Melbourne Stars proved the difference against the Sydney Thunder. Photo: Getty

Andre Russell rides luck in Stars win

“I thought I was gone,” admitted Russell after the Stars backed Friday night’s MCG thriller in style to make it consecutive wins over the Thunder.

“When I saw the catch I was like ‘wow, well done’… but his body language was (in retrospect).

“If you’re confident as a fielder and don’t touch the rope, you’re definitely going to get up and celebrate with your friends.

“It (the biosecurity restrictions) is a bit odd and weird…but I’m not going to be too picky about it. I’m glad I can still play cricket.”

Previously, Russell had been brutally treated by Alex Ross, who knocked off the all-rounder three straight sixes while helping himself to 23 runs from a single.

“That’s the thing about being an all-rounder… you go for runs, you have a chance to make it up,” said the Jamaican.

Ross hit an unbeaten 77 to help the Thunder score 49 runs from their last three overs, making a total that looked impressive as the Stars dropped to 2-32 after six overs.

Australian Twenty20 World Cup heroes Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell held on and turned the momentum into a 59-run tie, taking control with a flurry of limits.

But brave leg spinner Sangha turned the match upside down again, clearing Stoinis and Maxwell with successive balls in a double-wicket girl of the highest caliber.

Unfortunately for the spinner, his exploits weren’t enough as Russell shot the Stars to an impressive win.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.