Tributes pour in as Spanish tennis legend Manola Santana dies aged 83





One of Spain’s greatest tennis players, Manuel Santana, died on Saturday at the age of 83. The four-time Grand Slam champion, who popularized the sport in Spain, died at his home in Marbella after suffering heart failure. The death was announced during the Madrid Masters tournament, where he was honorary president. Spanish tennis star Rafa Nadal was among the friends and fans who paid tribute to the tennis legend after hearing the news. Nadal, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles in men’s singles, posted a heartwarming tribute to the late Santana on Twitter. He wrote: I have just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past, thank you a thousand times for what you have done for our country and for marking the way for so many. You were always a benchmark, a friend and a person close to all of us. We will miss you Manolo. You were always unique and special. A hug to your family and a lot of strength in this time. We will never forget you. A pioneer of Spanish tennis, Santana became a national hero after leading Spain to victory over the USA in the 1965 Davis Cup following his 1961 and 1964 Grand Slam successes in France. Santana won the US Open in 1965 and became the world No. 1 after winning the Wimbledon title in men’s singles in 1966. He also scored gold at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and won a total of 72 singles titles, the last of which was in 1970 in Barcelona. After his playing career, he became coach and captain of the Spanish Davis Cup teams in the 1980s and 1990s. The father of five started his career as a ball boy at a tennis club in Madrid and was supported by a club member to continue playing tennis. The Madrid-born sportsman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, was married four times and ran a tennis and paddle tennis club in Marbella. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: He won Roland Garros, the US Open and Wimbledon, 72 tournaments in total and an Olympic gold that made him a tennis legend and one of the best athletes in our country. My sincere condolences to Manolo Santana’s family, his loved ones and the tennis world. The Spanish Olympic Committee added: It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye today to Manolo Santana, a legend and a pioneer of tennis. Sport owes you a lot to Manolo. We will never forget you. ALSO READ:

