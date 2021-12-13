St. Mary’s Girls Hockey Opens With Shutout Win Over Archbishop Williams





Junior Jenna Chaplain, a native of Peabody, was the offensive producer for the Spartans, who scored both goals in the win. Junior goalkeeper Angelina Catino scored 16 saves and earned her first shutout of the season in the net. “It was great for Jenna to start early and score that goal, and that really kick-started us,” said Pagliuca. “Angelina played great in the net and we did some good things defensively, but there were some breakdowns that we can definitely work on.” After feeling a few minutes apart to open the game, Chaplain got the Spartans on the board at 9:25 to play in first as she cleared a loose puck for the net and batted it in for a 1-0 lead . St. Mary’s dominated for much of the remainder of the first period, but Archbishop Williams managed to keep the Spartans further off the scoreboard and the score remained 1-0 at the first break. In the second period, Archbishop Williams had the most shots on target, but Catino was solid in the net. She turned eight shots into the frame and held it at 1-0 going into the third. In the final period, with just four minutes left to play, Chaplain effectively frozen the win when she stole a loose puck in the Williams zone and fired a wrist shot over the keeper’s shoulder to make it 2-0 . St. Mary’s (1-0) returns to the ice on Wednesday night (6) when they take on a tough non-league opponent in Peabody/Lynnfield at Connery Rink. “We now have a few days to practice and get a little better because we know that another tough game is coming up in Peabody,” said Pagliuca. “The best thing about it being so early in the season is we have a lot of time to work on things, so we’ll just keep going.”

